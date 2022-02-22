Farewell, Phineas…

The world lost a special little light this week as we had to bid farewell to one very unique basenji dog named Phineas. Our happy little trio has become a duo for now. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a furry friend, but perhaps “goodbye” is the wrong word. After all, they never leave our hearts. And, I know for many of you who follow my rambles, you’ve come to know Phineas as well. Indeed, I think he always thought he was quite famous and that he would be remembered for years to come across the globe. At least, that’s the persona he seemed to have. And, losing a third of a trio leaves Philippe and I a bit off balance, like a leg of a stool that suddenly gives way. I wish I had better words for times like these, but words can come up short in matters of the heart. What I can say is that I’ll miss that little dog and cherish every memory we’ve shared in our short time together for a lifetime.
While I typically share nearly everything that happens here, I didn’t mention that Phineas was diagnosed with cancer at the end of last year. It was more personal than I could have ever realized and I chose to keep that bit private. He had an inoperable tumor, and though we managed to keep him comfortable and with us for a bit longer than was expected, the end was always quite near. Philippe and I were grappling with that horrible choice of when it was going to be time to let him go. Yet, the first item on that checklist is a loss of appetite and Phineas was always still quite interested in hobbling over for a treat. I made the comment that if he was no longer able to eat, he would probably make the decision for us.
On the night before he passed, he turned down a treat for the first time in his entire life. And, when we awoke the next morning, we found that he’d died in his sleep. It was peaceful, and for a moment I felt a bit guilty as a sense of relief washed over me. I was relieved that Philippe and I didn’t have the make the choice for him. Relieved that he never had to suffer and be in any pain. And, even a bit impressed that he managed to never miss enjoying his food and leave before a big snowstorm the following day. He always hated the snow.
He was a constant part of our lives and our daily routine. A routine that changed, and no longer includes him. We still catch ourselves looking at his spot on the couch to check in on him, or thinking that we need to take him out before we go to bed. But he’s not here anymore. Those soft, and sometimes not so soft snores are no longer a part of our lives. Instead, those little sounds have been replaced by a profound silence. While I know that nothing wonderful lasts forever, it’s still tough to imagine it ever ending while that wonderful thing is happening. Moments with Phineas were never anything I took for granted, but I wasn’t focused on our future, only cherishing the now. Each little kiss on his forehead before we went to sleep at night. Kisses I won’t be able to give anymore, but they still feel just as real in my memories. I’d kiss the top of his head each evening, including that last one. And, each time, he smelled just like a puppy. It was just like that first day when I brought him home from the shelter.
From that moment on, we’ve shared over a decade of special moments and memories. He was there through some of the most turbulent times in my life along with some of the most incredible. Moments so special that they move beyond a simple remembrance and almost become lore. Philippe and I had a very detailed narrative that we had created for Phineas, and though we know it was mostly imagined, it still felt perfectly real. We know that he’s never going to leave us, and that he’ll likely be there still judging us as we adopt another dog. A tiny voice in our ear telling us what we should and shouldn’t do next. There will certainly be another furry companion coming in the near future. We love dogs and our big hearts will burst if we’re not able to share that love. There’s no replacement for Phineas, to be sure, but there’s always another love story out there waiting to be told. In moments like these, I just wish I could find the words to better tell the ending to this one.
I know I should say more. I’m sure there are so many things I’m forgetting to mention. But, when you lose something so special and important, it’s often difficult to remember all of the things that surely must matter. What I can say is that even while my heart is breaking, I still haven’t lost my sense of hope. I still remember that moment when Phineas first came to live with me, and the even more amazing moment when he first met Philippe. I’m thrilled that I was able to share him with all of you, and that you could be part of his amazing little story, and indeed, meet some of his friends and even hear from him directly.
Somewhere between what I imagined and the simple moments that truly happened every single day, there’s a rich picture of an exceptional little life. And though I don’t have all of the words to express what I’m feeling today, I have already captured so many of them here over the years. So, I’ll simply say that I’m truly lucky to have been a part of this incredible dog’s life. While goodbye is just used to express parting, there’s another word that’s used to share good wishes as well. That feels more appropriate for this extraordinary little being. So, with all of my aching heart I’ll continue to hold every memory close while I attempt to hold back tears and find the soulful courage to lovingly say, “Farewell, Phineas…”
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Gold Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade), Indigo. ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book.
H, can hardly see through the tears to type. Our animal companions are the best. Next one when the time is right is truly the way to honor the one(s) moved on. 2/22/22 is a wide open portal — he chose that graceful slide out for all of you…
I know exactly how you feel. And I’m not being trite. I mean exactly.
My Ramses was diagnosed with among other ailments, cancer. He had lost his appetite a bit but his pain was managed with meds. He had a great Thanksgiving Eve with my parents and their dog, having a walk in the neighborhood. He was almost his old self, bouncing around. But on Thanksgiving day I could tell he wasn’t feeling himself. I did make the decision to take him to the vet that Saturday but being the gentleman that he always was, he relieved me of that final act by passing away that night, lying next to me in the bed.
The silence in the house was deafening. I had intended to wait perhaps six months before getting a new dog. I was going to take a road trip up the coast to stop at scenic spots and do some plein air. But after two weeks I couldn’t take the silence any more. The house was empty. Too empty. I started looking and brought Diana pawPrints home on December 22.
Dogs do for us their entire lives. I believe they would think they had not done their jobs right if we never got another dog. They don’t want us to live in silence and solitude, mourning for them and enshrining their collars and dog bowl. If they’ve done their job, we would want to get another dog when the time is right. I waited three months after Caesar passed. I waited 2 weeks after Ramses passed. After 25 years of living with a dog, I found I couldn’t not live with one.
I have two now. Freyja Grey came to us from death row in Hesperia, CA. Once she settled she has been wonderful. She is a happy girl, olympic kisser and will likely outlive Diana at half her weight. I’ve already been pondering what I will do at likely around age 80 when I am dogless again. Will I be able to take on a puppy? Will I be able to stand the heartbreak of saying goodbye to a series of senior dogs every few years? I’m not sure what I will do.
But I know exactly how you feel. What you do will be up to you.
My sincere condolences on your loss. Phineas was a wonderful dog and he had the best life. I’m sure he would be overjoyed to know that because he was such a good dog, you will be giving the best life to another dog.
Everyone thinks their dog is the best dog in the world. And no one is wrong.
Oh dear Charlie and Philippe, my heart aches for you and this loss. I feel like I knew your sweet boy through all the stories that you shared, and I am sad. Our fur babies touch our hearts in ways no other being can, and to have that blessing us indeed a great gift, in my opinion. We will remember Phineas in our next donation to an organization that can help to give another pup their forever home, and the love that Phineas shared with you. May time and sweet memories sooth your heart. And may you know that when the time is right, he will be sending you someone special! 💗💗💗💗💗🐾🐾
It’s so hard to lose them-they’re family. Sorry for your loss but glad the end was peaceful
As I read your lovely heartfelt tribute to Phineas the tears were soon running down my face. Phineas will be missed not only by Philippe and yourself, but also by the many followers of this blog who have loved him too. “No time on Earth is long enough to share with the animals we love, or prepare our hearts to say good-bye.” – Unknown. Betwixt the tears of sadness and smiles for the happy memories : Farewell, Phineas! Thank-you!
😢
Oh, Charlie, I am so very sorry for your and Philippe’s loss. I have enjoyed your stories and doodlewashes of Phineas over the years, as, I’m sure, have many of your fans. His passing leaves a hole in all our hearts. Love and hugs to you and P. ❤️❤️
I’m so sorry to hear of your loss, Charlie. Our furbabies have such short lives, yet manage to enrich our so much. You say it was hard to find the words, but you expressed the feeling of loss and of remembrance very well. Phineas touched your hearts, and through you, the hearts of many others. We’ll all miss him.
My heart goes out to you
Much love as you say good-bye to one who has been so special in your lives. May you find peace as you adjust to the space, and much joy in the memories he has given you.
Very sorry, Charlie. 🥲 Still miss our fur baby. Also cancer. I wish she would have passed in her sleep, but we had to make that decision to put her down. We cried buckets while we held her. Think of her many, many times. Miss her greeting each time we came home. Miss her snuggling against us, and much more. Maybe a new book dedicated to Phineas and his time with you? Describing all his antics and the joy he brought. Take care Charlie and someday you will hold your fur baby again. ❤️
Oh I am so sorry. You are right they do stay with you. They’ve carved a special spot in your heart that is all theirs.
I’m stunned and saddened at this sad news. Phineas was so much a part of this page, and I loved reading about his adventures. Especially when he was his inimitable self. May his memory be for a blessing for you and Philippe and all of us who loved him.
Yes, I remember those feelings after our 18 year old dog died too. It’s a tough time. We decided not to get another so that we could be free to travel more easily. Now though, some years on, one of our daughter’s got a puppy who is on “loan to us” three days a week. I miss him when he’s not here instead now! Sending some love your way.
My deepest sympathy to both of you. He was a good dog who was lucky to have such well trained people in his life. Hold on to the memories and he lives forever.
Charlie and Philippe, you have my heartfelt sympathy. It IS so hard. I’m very thankful that Phineas went peacefully on his own terms. Take care.
Holding you and Phillipe in my heart. Phineas WAS famous and those of us who have known him through Doodlewash loved him and will miss him too. I understand the sadness you’re experiencing and also want to thank you for sharing Phineas with us all this time. 🧡