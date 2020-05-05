For our prompt of “Eggshell” today, I initially thought of the color known as eggshell, which is meant to represent the average color of a chicken egg. But, farm eggs come in lots of various colors depending on the hens that lay them, so I opted for a selection of the more colorful eggs that can appear. When Philippe first arrived from Paris, he was suspicious of the bright white eggs that are so common here. Though they aren’t actually bleached, they are washed with a detergent, which only adds to the impossible whiteness that some possess. Though, in our house you’ll only find cage-free brown eggs. I have to admit that I prefer these visually as well, since they remind me of collecting eggs with my grandmother on her farm where her hens primarily laid light brown eggs. These farm eggs also tasted better to me. Sure, they were as fresh as can be, but even Corn Flakes tasted better when I had them on the farm, because I just adored being there. I love those memories from back then and miss my time spent there.



I think that if we were to ever move out of the city, Philippe would want a little house with chickens. Indeed, I think that will happen one day, but not sure yet which continent it will be yet. He’s talking about having chickens and then depending on what he’s watched that day this can extend to goats and cows as well. When considering something like this, I realize that my childhood memories on a farm make me wistful, but I don’t really want to tend to that menagerie on a daily basis. I asked him if he would take care of our future chickens exclusively, and he said that yes, he would. I know me well enough to know that I would not want the daily responsibility, so it would be imperative that someone else were exclusively in charge. Then I could just do as I did as a kid and visit the hens every so often. It strikes me that even the best memories aren’t necessarily the ones that you’d want to experience each and every day. Sometimes, that wonderful little trip to the chicken coop is wonderful precisely because it’s so rare.

Though, I’ve no idea what will actually happen in the future. I might decide that I enjoy things that I never expected to enjoy on a daily basis. Indeed, I think that’s likely to happen. That’s the beautiful thing about learning and living. There’s always something new and amazing to love. Whether it becomes a daily habit, like my sketching addiction, or whether it becomes a fabulous thing to do for a time, it’s all fantastic. Life is a tapestry of options that I’m met with each and every day. Should I pursue this next or should I pursue that? There’s a certain joy in this question, because choosing one thing doesn’t rule out the second. It’s like experiencing that perfect bliss of being able to ultimately choose everything and nothing at all. I think in many ways, this has been my entire approach to life. I just pick the next thing and move forward with joy. I never stop to become something or decide something, I just keep moving one step ahead. I don’t think I’d recommend this approach for those wishing to define themselves fully. But for those who are cool with living life as it comes, it’s a wonderful way to be. In this inexplicable state, life moves where it wants and takes on all of the incredible color and beauty of farm fresh eggs.

