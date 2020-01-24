FEBRUARY 2020 ART CHALLENGE: A Beautiful World!

Join us in February for a month of celebrating some of the most beautiful things in the world! (see prompts below)! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashFebruary2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

FEBRUARY ART CHALLENGE – A Beautiful World!

Want to play along? Even though it’s a leap year, with one extra day, February is still the shortest challenge of the year. So, I hope you’ll jump in and join us when you can during the month as we celebrate some of the loveliest things on this little green planet. Though we live in a very high tech world these days, there’s still so much to love and enjoy about the natural world around us. From the amazing beauty of a hummingbird to the cuteness of a red panda. Our world is a beautiful place indeed, so let’s create some art together!

29 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In February

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashFebruary2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Doodlewash February 2020 Art Challenge Prompts

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

