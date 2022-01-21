Let’s spread some love this month by drawing and painting lovely things! (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashFebruary2022 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

FEBRUARY ART CHALLENGE – Lovely Things!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff! There are lots of lovely and inspiring things to make this month and so I hope you’ll jump in and join us! Where I live, the weather is often cold and the days are short and dark during February, so I’m thrilled to see all of the color and light that you create this month! I think the world could really use more joy and hope, so let’s draw and paint beautiful things together and share some artistic love with the world all month long!

28 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In February

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashFebruary2022 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)