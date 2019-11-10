For our prompt of “Nuts,” today, I opted for pecans as they were my favorite growing up. Then, I simply decided to add a little mouse admiring them. We had a brief mouse problem in our house at the beginning of the year. A small group had decided to move in for the winter. Our dog Phineas wasn’t bothered in the least which was a bit suspicious. Philippe and I first thought he might be running his own AirBnb to make some extra money for treats. Then we realized this is perfectly ridiculous as he doesn’t have a bank account. As for the mice, they were all trapped and removed, so had Phineas been running his own hotel, the reviews would not have been kind. And, it was all a bit sad as mice are quite cute as rodents go, but when they decide to move in without asking, that’s just bad manners. Pecans, however, are always welcome in my home. As a kid, we’d go and collect pecans off the ground and so we always had a large bowl of them sitting on the table. In truth, like so many things, I’ve no idea if I loved them most or most loved them simply because it was a family tradition.

Philippe and I were making sure we’re prepared for all of our upcoming family traditions that begin later this month. Thanksgiving kicks things off, but it arrives very late this year so that long weekend will also be the start of our countdown to Christmas. For those new to Doodlewash, my inner child really comes out this time of year and I spend much of it acting like an actual child. I’m not alone as Philippe and I both already have our Lego Advent calendars. His is the City edition, and mine is usually Star Wars, but this year I opted for Harry Potter instead. This is paired with a chocolate advent calendar of some sort, but we haven’t gotten those yet. It’s such a ridiculous thing for men our age, but that’s what makes it so incredibly perfect and fun! What we don’t have is a bowl of pecans on the table. Philippe thinks nuts are ingredients and doesn’t enjoy the plain variety. Although, I asked him about pecans recently and he said he wasn’t sure, so it’s worth getting a bowl of them just to find out. I secretly like the fact that he isn’t keen on nuts, because it’s the only snacking option that’s exclusively mine. And, therefore, something that won’t immediately disappear.

And I know my mother will have a pecan pie when we visit her in Texas at the beginning of December. As a kid, I didn’t like pecan pie at all, but as an adult it’s rather awesome! The thing about the holiday season that thrills me is the reappearance of things that only show up this time of year. Even when it’s something I don’t care for, I’d miss it if it were gone. Since, Philippe and I visit my family between the two holidays, one would think we’d miss the food tradition, but my mother and sister would never allow that to happen. So, on the last Sunday that we’re there we’ll have a traditional feast. There will likely be oyster stew, which nobody likes except my brother-in-law these days. My father had loved it, so it was always served. It’s a tradition without much of an audience when it comes to actually consuming the food, but I can help but be consumed with wonderful memories when it appears. It’s like every season connects to one from the past, building a rich tapestry of love and stories. Even if the same things happen or the same food is served, there’s always something new to add to the narrative. And the simplest of things like pecans become so much more. Perhaps that’s why this time of year fills my heart with love, and yes, very often leaves me feeling nutty.

