My name is Madhu and I go by the name “Femvisionary.” I am from India and was born and raised in the Middle East, currently living in Bahrain. I love traveling and exploring new countries. My art journey started when I was very young. In high school, I spent most of my time drawing.

So when I had to choose a course for college, I decided to go into a creative field – fashion design. In college, while studying fashion illustration, I learned more about painting. I also learned more about proportions, color schemes, rule of thirds, etc., which I use even now. Once I completed my studies, work got in the way and I painted only once in a while.

Painting and drawing became a way for me to deal with my stress. I spent years learning and trying many new techniques by amazing artists, trying to grow my skills. It was only last year that I really took a step towards sharing my art with other people. I opened my Instagram page and started showcasing my work.

My Style And Inspiration

I love color and most of my art surrounds my exploration of different color schemes. I also love playing around with my favorite watercolor technique of negative painting. Negative painting is a technique that doesn’t follow the conventional style of painting instead it creates depth and a layered effect.

In my art, I try to explore different topics such as landscapes, animals, portraits, floral while incorporating my own style into these topics.

Art Materials

After years of painting watercolors on and off, I am still learning new techniques in watercolor. I also experiment with multiple brands of paper, paints and enjoy exploring them. Currently, one of my favorite watercolor paper brands is Arches. I mainly use Arches for paintings that have multiple washes like landscapes. I also like using Khadi sheets (handmade 300gsm 100% cotton paper) for more textured backgrounds. I use Brustro for a much cheaper substitute for sketchbooks.

In terms of paints – I recently purchased Daniel Smith paints and I absolutely love them. One amazing thing is that each Daniel Smith pigment has its own unique property. For example, the granulating property of the Amethyst Genuine and its shiny effect from the mineral is very pretty. I also love their Jadeite Genuine that has a brighter green undertone. Another brand I use very often is Mission Gold and their hues are bright and bold. I also use handmade paints for metallic watercolors. The paints from KJ designs by Karen are especially stunning.

For brushes, I generally use a wide variety of brushes from different brands. I can’t say that I prefer one brand over the other. I do prefer buying travel brushes because they come with an inbuilt cap – this helps protect the brush bristles from withering or being damaged. My Escoda Ultimo travel brush has been very useful to carry wherever I go.

I feel like my art journey is just beginning and I am so excited to explore even more and share my art with others. As you can see from my art, I love incorporating negative painting. Because of the huge response I received, I created a Skillshare class with a step by step process to create this technique.

Thank you Doodlewash for featuring me as a guest artist. It has been a real pleasure. I hope I can share more tutorial and tips with you guys soon!!

Happy Painting!

Madhu Sankar (Femvisionary)

Instagram

Published in