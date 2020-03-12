For our prompt of “Beach” today, I decided to sketch a clam shell with a pearl inside. It would indeed be rather lucky to stumble across something like this on the beach, but mostly I just think pearls are really pretty and wanted to paint one. And though I have no plans to visit a beach in the future, it’s always wonderful to visit one in the pages of my sketchbook. Our world is certainly struggling at the moment, and headline after headline only makes things appear more grim. But, as a devout optimistic, I have to look for those little pearls in life that remind me that there’s always a way to focus on happy things. Indeed, making art is one of the best ways I can imagine to both create and share joy and hope with the world. So, I’m just going to keep right on sketching and taking each day as it comes. Always looking for those bright spots of hope and happiness, which artists everywhere are creating, each and every day.
Today, I was back to running far behind on things, as I had to stop and do taxes in the middle of everything. Well, compile everything to hand to the person who actually does our taxes, because I don’t do math things or understand weirdly written rules. Truly, my brain is the exact opposite of the one that created tax forms. I can’t understand a word of it. It’s like a forgetful mathematician and a misprogrammed robot wrote down their live, unedited conversation on the fly. And the outcome of the exercise is always a touch depressing these days as well. There are some things in the world that I simply can’t avoid. And yet, I still find myself in a very happy mood. Philippe and I are enjoying a longer bit of daylight and the evening seems quite fabulous. We’re enjoying our usual little routines at home and blocking out the rest of the world for a moment. It’s a blissful moment indeed.
Life can get a bit crazy, so taking time to pause and focus on the happy things is the best way I can live it. When I was a kid, I was perfectly oblivious to all of the horrible things that were happening in the world. My parents kept me well-protected from the bits of gloom and doom that kept cropping up. As an adult, I now have to protect myself. I have to understand the world for what it really is, and then make my best decisions from there. In my heart, I want to fix all of the problems, but I know I can only do my small part. So, that’s what I DO! Each and every day, I do what I can to make a tiny difference. It’s not really that much, I guess, but I have to believe that even one positive place in the world can make a change somehow. And, though I could get caught up in the chaos I can’t control, I choose to look past it and focus on the things I can control. All the while, searching for that bit of shimmer in the distance where I just might end up finding a pearl.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Extra Fine Nib) with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book.
Fabulous pearl Charlie and thanks for creating this retreat where we can all escape the chaos of the world for a bit each day.
Ditto what Karen said! A little bit of peace each day. I guess I will be thankful that I have been held up in my home for the past two weeks! Plumbing is complete, happy with results. It will be interesting to go out in the real world tomorrow!
Beautiful!!! I am not big on numbers myself lol. I am more of a word person! 🙂
Charlie, your pearl looks fabulous! Agreed on looking past the negatives and focusing on positives. Thank God for this platform that does indeed give us a respite each day. God bless!
I always wanted a pearl necklace, so Joe bought me one for a holiday one year. It was after we were married, but that’s all I remember for sure. It is a lovely string of pearls though and I wish I had occasions to wear them. Maybe I should make them my gardening pearls. So long as I don’t touch them with my dirty hands, they would be a fetching accessory.
Yay for pearls! I’m composing this from a laptop that a dear friend has given me in the hopes I’ll have fewer problems. Having someone who is willing to go the extra mile to help me out is a pearl beyond all price, and I am so thankful for the internet that has given me so many great and wonderful friends!
I LOVE pearls and occasionally would find one inside my oyster, rare claims, but WHAT a gift! Lovely post Charlie. I finally own a long and gorgeous strand of Tahitian pearls and relish them! I understand and agree with Lisa’s comment. 🙂
*clams
Great painting Charlie. I look forward to coming here before I go to work in the morning. I post my doodle then look through all the other great pieces that have posted since yesterday morning. I echo everyone’s thanks.
It’s nice to have sites like yours to take your mind off everything else for a while. It can be disruptive thinking about everything that’s going on in the world right now. And I agree. We need to focus on all the things we can control and contribute with, and just hope for the best in the end. There are many pearls to find out there 🙂
Beautiful and nice
Doodlwash is definitely a refuge in these crazy times. Lovely pearl, Charlie!