For our prompt of “Beach” today, I decided to sketch a clam shell with a pearl inside. It would indeed be rather lucky to stumble across something like this on the beach, but mostly I just think pearls are really pretty and wanted to paint one. And though I have no plans to visit a beach in the future, it’s always wonderful to visit one in the pages of my sketchbook. Our world is certainly struggling at the moment, and headline after headline only makes things appear more grim. But, as a devout optimistic, I have to look for those little pearls in life that remind me that there’s always a way to focus on happy things. Indeed, making art is one of the best ways I can imagine to both create and share joy and hope with the world. So, I’m just going to keep right on sketching and taking each day as it comes. Always looking for those bright spots of hope and happiness, which artists everywhere are creating, each and every day.



Today, I was back to running far behind on things, as I had to stop and do taxes in the middle of everything. Well, compile everything to hand to the person who actually does our taxes, because I don’t do math things or understand weirdly written rules. Truly, my brain is the exact opposite of the one that created tax forms. I can’t understand a word of it. It’s like a forgetful mathematician and a misprogrammed robot wrote down their live, unedited conversation on the fly. And the outcome of the exercise is always a touch depressing these days as well. There are some things in the world that I simply can’t avoid. And yet, I still find myself in a very happy mood. Philippe and I are enjoying a longer bit of daylight and the evening seems quite fabulous. We’re enjoying our usual little routines at home and blocking out the rest of the world for a moment. It’s a blissful moment indeed.

Life can get a bit crazy, so taking time to pause and focus on the happy things is the best way I can live it. When I was a kid, I was perfectly oblivious to all of the horrible things that were happening in the world. My parents kept me well-protected from the bits of gloom and doom that kept cropping up. As an adult, I now have to protect myself. I have to understand the world for what it really is, and then make my best decisions from there. In my heart, I want to fix all of the problems, but I know I can only do my small part. So, that’s what I DO! Each and every day, I do what I can to make a tiny difference. It’s not really that much, I guess, but I have to believe that even one positive place in the world can make a change somehow. And, though I could get caught up in the chaos I can’t control, I choose to look past it and focus on the things I can control. All the while, searching for that bit of shimmer in the distance where I just might end up finding a pearl.

