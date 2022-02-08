Finding Balance

For our prompt of “Flamingo” today, I made a little sketch of a flamingo standing on one leg. I’ve always loved this particular bird and find them so elegantly beautiful. I lack this level of poise and grace and wouldn’t last very long without toppling over, were I to attempt to stand on one leg for a long period of time. I was curious as to why they do such a thing, but like so many things, it’s not completely certain. Recent science says it’s likely to regulate body temperature and more often happens when a flamingo is standing in water. Combine this with the fact that their feathers are dyed various shades of pink by feasting on algae and brine shrimp, and you have a most curious creature indeed! While I do envy their sense of balance, I’m rather glad that my skin doesn’t change shades with every meal. Although, that would certainly make dinner parties a bit more entertaining and might actually entice me to attend them.



Lately, I’ve been in a whirlwind of various creative projects that I’m attempting to juggle all at once. While some days, it seems like I’ve taken on more than is humanly possible, on most days, I’m just having a lot of fun! Indeed, unless I DO have some new project brewing, I tend to get a little lost and unmotivated. This is why you’ll find me showing up with such a wide variety of things and not simply doing the same thing over and over again. I think as creative people, which includes every human on the planet, we are at our best when we are in a constant state of exploration. That’s why I’m always sketching stuff and constantly looking for ideas to pursue next. Letting my Inner Child play and discover novel ideas doesn’t just keep me happy, it keeps me young. It makes me feel more alive and full of hope. It’s the root of my abundant optimism and how I’m always able to see a bit of sparkle in the world, even when the world doesn’t immediately reveal its magic.

Yet, despite my childlike exuberance, I always make time for my little family. Philippe and I enjoy a lovely moment at the end of each day as we snack and have a glass of wine to unwind. Our dog Phineas is only interested in the snacks, of course, as like most dogs he has a grape allergy. Next, we might watch a show or just some silly videos online, but we always take a break from everything else and spend a moment in our own little bubble. It’s a wonderful reminder that even with all of the new projects in our life, there’s still nothing more magical than the marvelous mundanity of routine. It’s an enduring calm that’s much like standing in the center of a water ripple. And though the next day will usually bring some new deadline or touch of chaos, in that moment, it simply fails to matter. There’s so much that I might wish for and dream about doing in this life, but none of it compares to that timeless gratification that only comes from finding balance.

