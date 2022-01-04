Finding Diamonds

I hope everyone is enjoying a wonderful New Year so far! For our prompt of “Diamond” today, I ended up with a little kitten happening upon what must be the world’s largest diamond. While I always hate to see the holiday season end, I get rather excited about the start of a shiny new year. Everything feels a bit more sparkly and the future seems ripe with possibilities. Indeed, I’ve thought about lots of things I’m hoping to do this year and new projects that I’m planning to tackle. It’s equal parts daunting and exciting all at the same time. I tend to dream much bigger than is ever truly possible when it comes to new projects, but it’s far easier to scale a big idea back than it is to try and plus up a small idea later. So, I hope you’re all dreaming really big dreams as we start this year together. I’m excited to see what everyone makes, including myself, as I never quite seem to know what will happen in advance whenever I sit down to sketch stuff.



Even though the Christmas season is past, my inner child is still giddy from the glow of it all. I think that’s why I get so excited to try new things as the next year begins. Philippe got me a Mynt3D Pen as one of my presents last year and I’ve still not had time to try it out. The very idea of sketching stuff in mid-air sounds wildly exciting, and also perfectly impossible so I can’t wait to give it a go. My sister actually got one a few months back and enjoyed it, so I added one to my wish list because it sounded cool, not because I had a particular project in mind. Who knows, it could inspire something totally new or I’ll just make a big mess of it all, and that sounds like a lot of fun as well! Sometimes, I find the best part of creativity is the part when I’m learning to do something entirely foreign to me. I have no skills and therefore zero expectations and can just play like a kid again. I then try to keep that feeling so I can remember to use it while doing things I’m supposed to be quite good at in the hopes that I’ll continue to improve.

The one thing that my inner child is going to miss most about the holidays, however, is the food. Philippe and I have returned to more healthy eating habits and all of the snacks and chocolates are put away now. My adult mind finds this a very smart and civilized way to proceed, but that doesn’t make it any less depressing. We had the usual conversation of how we now plan to plus up Easter with extra goodies, but I’ll wait and see if we actually do that this year. But, that’s okay. Waiting for something that only comes once a year makes it so much more rare and valuable. And as I dream those big crazy dreams and attempt the most impossible things I can imagine, I’ll just be looking out for the very occasional idea that amounts to something special. When I think about my own brand of Sketching Stuff, it’s about more than drawing and painting. It’s a world of ideas, stories, and creativity that all begins in a little sketchbook before manifesting into some sort of tangible creation. Each sketchbook page is part of a journey that’s full of surprises, some amazing and others not terribly thrilling at all. Yet, when we commit to taking that journey each day then the most miraculous things begin to occur. One day, we’re staring at a blank page wondering what to create next, and then, before we know it, we’re finding diamonds.

Charlie O'Shields

