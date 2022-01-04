Finding Diamonds

I hope everyone is enjoying a wonderful New Year so far! For our prompt of “Diamond” today, I ended up with a little kitten happening upon what must be the world’s largest diamond. While I always hate to see the holiday season end, I get rather excited about the start of a shiny new year. Everything feels a bit more sparkly and the future seems ripe with possibilities. Indeed, I’ve thought about lots of things I’m hoping to do this year and new projects that I’m planning to tackle. It’s equal parts daunting and exciting all at the same time. I tend to dream much bigger than is ever truly possible when it comes to new projects, but it’s far easier to scale a big idea back than it is to try and plus up a small idea later. So, I hope you’re all dreaming really big dreams as we start this year together. I’m excited to see what everyone makes, including myself, as I never quite seem to know what will happen in advance whenever I sit down to sketch stuff.
Even though the Christmas season is past, my inner child is still giddy from the glow of it all. I think that’s why I get so excited to try new things as the next year begins. Philippe got me a Mynt3D Pen as one of my presents last year and I’ve still not had time to try it out. The very idea of sketching stuff in mid-air sounds wildly exciting, and also perfectly impossible so I can’t wait to give it a go. My sister actually got one a few months back and enjoyed it, so I added one to my wish list because it sounded cool, not because I had a particular project in mind. Who knows, it could inspire something totally new or I’ll just make a big mess of it all, and that sounds like a lot of fun as well! Sometimes, I find the best part of creativity is the part when I’m learning to do something entirely foreign to me. I have no skills and therefore zero expectations and can just play like a kid again. I then try to keep that feeling so I can remember to use it while doing things I’m supposed to be quite good at in the hopes that I’ll continue to improve.
The one thing that my inner child is going to miss most about the holidays, however, is the food. Philippe and I have returned to more healthy eating habits and all of the snacks and chocolates are put away now. My adult mind finds this a very smart and civilized way to proceed, but that doesn’t make it any less depressing. We had the usual conversation of how we now plan to plus up Easter with extra goodies, but I’ll wait and see if we actually do that this year. But, that’s okay. Waiting for something that only comes once a year makes it so much more rare and valuable. And as I dream those big crazy dreams and attempt the most impossible things I can imagine, I’ll just be looking out for the very occasional idea that amounts to something special. When I think about my own brand of Sketching Stuff, it’s about more than drawing and painting. It’s a world of ideas, stories, and creativity that all begins in a little sketchbook before manifesting into some sort of tangible creation. Each sketchbook page is part of a journey that’s full of surprises, some amazing and others not terribly thrilling at all. Yet, when we commit to taking that journey each day then the most miraculous things begin to occur. One day, we’re staring at a blank page wondering what to create next, and then, before we know it, we’re finding diamonds.
Charlie you need big hands for that pen so that leaves me out! I like the idea of writing in mid air. Just in case some folk don’t hear what you want em to. Cackle. Enjoy the new year!
Thanks so much, Linda! 😀💕 Haha! Writing in mid-air would be very usual sometimes indeed! I hope you have a fabulous year ahead!
Happy New Year! Wow, you need to demo this snazzy 3D pen for us!
Thanks so much, Jacob! 😀💕 hehe…. yeah, we’ll see on the pen… I told Philippe he has to be present when I try it for adult supervision. lol I’m just hoping I don’t end up burning myself or the house down with it!
Great find, Kitty!
What are u gonna do with such a big sparkley diamond?
I’m going to try draw one of those. IF it turns out, I will post!
Cheers!
Awesome!! You totally should, Irene! 😀💕 It’s so much fun to paint sparkly things! Cheers!
Glad to hear that your new year is off to a good beginning and looking forward to seeing what you will be up to the rest of the year. That cute little cat is going to have fun batting that big old diamond around and have fun chasing the sparkles!! Your new pen sounds very intriguing!!!
Thanks so much, Mary! 😀💕 Yeah, I think this is going to be a super fun year ahead. And I’m waiting on different color filaments for my pen to test it out so we’ll see what happens! hehe
It is funny how we perceive things as starting anew because we’ve assigned a new year number to our calendar. Humans are strange! I had one of those 3D pens, though a different brand. I didn’t use it much because you had to really work hard to hold down the button that allowed the plastic to flow, and it was painful after a while. You’ll have to let me know if this brand makes it easier, cause it is cool.
It is odd that the arbitrary calendar date makes the year new! Spring is even more inspiring as the winter cold ends. I’ll let you know on the pen… it’s just a bit of play, but I won’t be able to test it out for another week or so! 😉
Happy New Year Charlie! You know I always like your cats. (K)
Aww thanks so much, Kerfe! 😀💕 I hope you’re doing well. Glad you like my kitties. Happy New Year, my friend!
Hola, Charlie! Ooo, you guys got cold, right? Brrr! ❄ Such a sweet painting! Cute kitty, but if I found a diamond like that……I would fake my own death. 😂😂😂 I would disappear.
Charlie, that 3D pen looks awesome! I just wouldn’t know what to create. Ooo, I hope you’ll show us what you make.
I’m ready for this new year! I’m ready for things to get better. I had a really great day today. I felt really good today! Thanks be to God for a great day with no pain! I went outside and enjoyed the beautiful night sky! 🌆🌌🌃
Stay warm, my friend. 💜💜💜
Thanks so much, Marisela! 😀💕 Yeah… it’s super cold here! I’m sure my first creations with the pen will just be big messes, but those are fun to make too! So happy you had a great start to the year my friend by feeling great! You deserve it!! ❤️
That’s a great diamond, Charlie. My grandson got a 3D pen for Christmas. Unfortunately it didn’t work so he now has to wait for it to be replaced.
Thanks so much, Gary! 😀💕 Yeah, I’m actually waiting on replacement filaments to test mine, so we’ll see if it works or if they’ll be a replacement of that in my future!
Hello hello Charlie,
That’s a sparkly Doodlewash! Im quite jealous of Kitty. Had she been a squirrel she would’ve probably used it as a big chandelier in her house. But I wonder what this kitten will do. I’m glad to see you in such high spirits and full of hope for 2022. Your energy is infectious! Have fun with the 3D pen. It’s your very own magic wand… you can now write your wishes in the air and literally paint the clouds. 🙂 Wishing you a “dreams fulfilled” 2022.
Love,
Mugdha
Thanks so much, Mugdha! 😀💕 ooooo a squirrel chandelier sounds awesome! Love it! And yes, I’m super excited for the year ahead. Lots of new projects on the horizon, along with a magic pen… what could be better? hehe I hope all of your dreams come true this year, my friend! ❤️