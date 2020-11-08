For our prompt of “Feathers” today, I did a little sketch of a couple of lovebirds discovering one another under a leaf for the first time. These birds are beautiful and known for their loving actions toward one another. It’s very inspiring. And, I think love and kindness are the most beautiful things in the world. And though love can certainly be romantic in nature, sometimes you just meet a friend that becomes one you keep for life. I treasure all of the friendships that I’ve made in my life. The world can get a bit crazy and living through a pandemic has made things crazier than ever. But, having close friends is a wonderful feeling that helps keep me happy no matter what’s going on around us. It’s that lovely space of hope that forms around two people who care and holds them together as close as a hug. It’s a truly incredible thing indeed.
Last night I spent an evening under the stars with a few of my best friends and it was so much fun. There’s only a handful of people we see in person these days, so it makes each little event even more special. And the weather cooperated as though it knew that a perfect evening was needed. Philippe prepared all of the food and we brought it with us. Then we sat outside under the stars together to enjoy the meal. It was magical and the food was, of course, perfectly delicious. Our dog Phineas had to stay at home as he can’t seem to handle an evening where he’s not the center of attention. When we returned home, he was expectedly miffed, but still very happy to see us. We actually stayed up a bit later than we have in quite a long time. It was a much needed break and incredibly rejuvenating.
Even when I can’t be with my friends in person, knowing they’re out there fills me with joy. It’s nice to know that you just might be on someone else’s mind. In many ways the current times that we’re living through can feel just a touch exhausting. Too many things happening at once. So, I’m always thrilled to connect with my friends and take my little sketching break each day. Being with the people you care about most and doing the things you care about doing the most are two extremely important things in life. I often get caught up in other things. Things that don’t bring me that same level of joy. Sure, it might be household chores that I can’t escape, but more often than not, it’s worrying over something I can’t change. So, I like to focus on the bits of my life that come directly from the heart. And, I always know that as long as I have family, friends, and art, I’ll get to spend each and every day finding love.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Benzimida Orange, Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, and Terra Cotta. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
It’s always a pleasure to spend time with friends!!! So glad you had a good evening! Sweet little lovebirds, Charlie!
Depending on how our neighbor who has cancer is feeling, we plan on having a Thanksgiving meal together none of us have much contact with the outside world, so we feel as safe as we can in these times. For me, all I need is Turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes with gravy. Anything else is bonus, but not necessary. I may try to get some Brussels sprouts just because I like them. All that makes me grateful for November.
I have some family visiting soon from Florida, and I’m a bit ambivalent. It will be so fantastic to see them, but of course I worry about Covid. I decided not to worry too much and just go with the flow.
When I went camping at a pagan celebration weekend ‘beltane fire’ ‘spirit of the Marsh’ I slept under the stars though forgot the wet dew of the morning, fortunately it was a beautiful day and a friend I made there put it n her washing line to dry, by the time I left the camp fire sitting it was dry so I could take it back in my tent and put it back on my single airbed.
Sleeping under the stars can be so magical. If I do it again will bring ground mat out with it. Near lost my tent last year. Think we had a four seasons in one day, well 3 actually fortunately no snow. We had, sun, hail stones and wind.
Missed it this year with the covid 19 pandemic. So gutted.
My book is due Tuesday. Cannot wait.
So wonderful Charlie! I’m glad that you had such a great evening with friends. We had a great time with family today. Our grandchildren are growing up so fast. 13 and almost 18. We set outside on a perfect day. Perfect!