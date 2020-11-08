Finding Love

, 8
Lovebirds Love Couple Watercolor Illustration Painting

For our prompt of “Feathers” today, I did a little sketch of a couple of lovebirds discovering one another under a leaf for the first time. These birds are beautiful and known for their loving actions toward one another. It’s very inspiring. And, I think love and kindness are the most beautiful things in the world. And though love can certainly be romantic in nature, sometimes you just meet a friend that becomes one you keep for life. I treasure all of the friendships that I’ve made in my life. The world can get a bit crazy and living through a pandemic has made things crazier than ever. But, having close friends is a wonderful feeling that helps keep me happy no matter what’s going on around us. It’s that lovely space of hope that forms around two people who care and holds them together as close as a hug. It’s a truly incredible thing indeed.

Last night I spent an evening under the stars with a few of my best friends and it was so much fun. There’s only a handful of people we see in person these days, so it makes each little event even more special. And the weather cooperated as though it knew that a perfect evening was needed. Philippe prepared all of the food and we brought it with us. Then we sat outside under the stars together to enjoy the meal. It was magical and the food was, of course, perfectly delicious. Our dog Phineas had to stay at home as he can’t seem to handle an evening where he’s not the center of attention. When we returned home, he was expectedly miffed, but still very happy to see us. We actually stayed up a bit later than we have in quite a long time. It was a much needed break and incredibly rejuvenating.

Even when I can’t be with my friends in person, knowing they’re out there fills me with joy. It’s nice to know that you just might be on someone else’s mind. In many ways the current times that we’re living through can feel just a touch exhausting. Too many things happening at once. So, I’m always thrilled to connect with my friends and take my little sketching break each day. Being with the people you care about most and doing the things you care about doing the most are two extremely important things in life. I often get caught up in other things. Things that don’t bring me that same level of joy. Sure, it might be household chores that I can’t escape, but more often than not, it’s worrying over something I can’t change. So, I like to focus on the bits of my life that come directly from the heart. And, I always know that as long as I have family, friends, and art, I’ll get to spend each and every day finding love.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Benzimida Orange, Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, and Terra Cotta. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Lovebirds Love Couple Watercolor Illustration Painting Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended3 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
8 Comments
  1. Mary Roff 2 hours ago

    It’s always a pleasure to spend time with friends!!! So glad you had a good evening! Sweet little lovebirds, Charlie!

    Reply
  2. Lisa 2 hours ago

    Depending on how our neighbor who has cancer is feeling, we plan on having a Thanksgiving meal together none of us have much contact with the outside world, so we feel as safe as we can in these times. For me, all I need is Turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes with gravy. Anything else is bonus, but not necessary. I may try to get some Brussels sprouts just because I like them. All that makes me grateful for November.

    Reply
  3. Sandra Strait 2 hours ago

    I have some family visiting soon from Florida, and I’m a bit ambivalent. It will be so fantastic to see them, but of course I worry about Covid. I decided not to worry too much and just go with the flow.

    Reply
  4. Unique Tales 2 hours ago

    When I went camping at a pagan celebration weekend ‘beltane fire’ ‘spirit of the Marsh’ I slept under the stars though forgot the wet dew of the morning, fortunately it was a beautiful day and a friend I made there put it n her washing line to dry, by the time I left the camp fire sitting it was dry so I could take it back in my tent and put it back on my single airbed.

    Reply
  5. Unique Tales 2 hours ago

    Sleeping under the stars can be so magical. If I do it again will bring ground mat out with it. Near lost my tent last year. Think we had a four seasons in one day, well 3 actually fortunately no snow. We had, sun, hail stones and wind.

    Reply
  6. Unique Tales 2 hours ago

    Missed it this year with the covid 19 pandemic. So gutted.

    Reply
  7. Unique Tales 2 hours ago

    My book is due Tuesday. Cannot wait.

    Reply
  8. Karen Fortier 1 hour ago

    So wonderful Charlie! I’m glad that you had such a great evening with friends. We had a great time with family today. Our grandchildren are growing up so fast. 13 and almost 18. We set outside on a perfect day. Perfect!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 61,423 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

November 2020 Doodlewash Drawing Painting Challenge
Sun 08

NOVEMBER 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Beautiful Things!

November 1 - November 30
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: