For our prompt of “Feathers” today, I did a little sketch of a couple of lovebirds discovering one another under a leaf for the first time. These birds are beautiful and known for their loving actions toward one another. It’s very inspiring. And, I think love and kindness are the most beautiful things in the world. And though love can certainly be romantic in nature, sometimes you just meet a friend that becomes one you keep for life. I treasure all of the friendships that I’ve made in my life. The world can get a bit crazy and living through a pandemic has made things crazier than ever. But, having close friends is a wonderful feeling that helps keep me happy no matter what’s going on around us. It’s that lovely space of hope that forms around two people who care and holds them together as close as a hug. It’s a truly incredible thing indeed.



Last night I spent an evening under the stars with a few of my best friends and it was so much fun. There’s only a handful of people we see in person these days, so it makes each little event even more special. And the weather cooperated as though it knew that a perfect evening was needed. Philippe prepared all of the food and we brought it with us. Then we sat outside under the stars together to enjoy the meal. It was magical and the food was, of course, perfectly delicious. Our dog Phineas had to stay at home as he can’t seem to handle an evening where he’s not the center of attention. When we returned home, he was expectedly miffed, but still very happy to see us. We actually stayed up a bit later than we have in quite a long time. It was a much needed break and incredibly rejuvenating.

Even when I can’t be with my friends in person, knowing they’re out there fills me with joy. It’s nice to know that you just might be on someone else’s mind. In many ways the current times that we’re living through can feel just a touch exhausting. Too many things happening at once. So, I’m always thrilled to connect with my friends and take my little sketching break each day. Being with the people you care about most and doing the things you care about doing the most are two extremely important things in life. I often get caught up in other things. Things that don’t bring me that same level of joy. Sure, it might be household chores that I can’t escape, but more often than not, it’s worrying over something I can’t change. So, I like to focus on the bits of my life that come directly from the heart. And, I always know that as long as I have family, friends, and art, I’ll get to spend each and every day finding love.

