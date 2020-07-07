For the sixth day of World Watercolor Month, in response to our optional prompt of “Flow,” I thought of swimming under the sea. Well, first I simply thought about watercolor itself, of course, and the lovely flowing colors. Next, I ended up with a little doodlewash of an underwater scene featuring a sea turtle and sea star finding a flow of various fish. I don’t often add backgrounds to my watercolor illustrations, so it’s always a rather immediate experiment rather than a well-practiced technique when I do. I totally adore doing this as it feels like being a kid again and fearlessly trying something new! Indeed, no matter how much I’ve sketched and painted each and every day, each new day can still present a novel challenge. I’ve always adored sea turtles, but I have to admit the addition of a sea star is because I’ve been playing Animal Crossing on Switch lately and my impossibly cute little character has been spending a fair bit of time scooping up sea stars. For anyone curious, yes he also wears blue glasses. And yes, I’m just a big kid at heart!



Tonight was a lovely low key evening. The kind where the minutes just sort of dissolve into the next rather than announcing themselves with some troublesome deadline. I love nights like these. Though I have a tendency to DO more than is probably possible for just one person and then wonder why I’m tired, I love these evenings that just ignore all of that. Evenings like this one where each little second just blends into the next and I don’t worry about whether or not I’ve posted anything yet. Indeed, I’m getting dangerously close to that weird time on social media I call the “algorithmic dead space” where far fewer people might even see what I’ve made today and therefore fewer people will see it after that. But, what makes me happy to know is that those of you actual humans who follow me anyway, will still most likely show up. And, that’s the only reason I show up and post in the first place! I’ve never been about pleasing robots because the entire concept is just a bit creepy, right? It’s like something out of the Twilight Zone, only without the fun music and interesting twist in the end.

My world is rather silly and not particularly planned or orchestrated. I just show up and DO stuff! I show up and sketch stuff! It’s what I’ve done since the day I started and though I know I’m supposed to be doing things in a very orchestrated way by this point, I just can’t. So much has changed on social media and there’s so many new ways one is expected to do things. Ways that exhaust me. I can’t keep up. I feel like an old man sometimes, but I kind of love it. There’s something wonderful about being older. I’m old enough to have watched all of this tech happen in real time and I can attest that it’s super cool! But, I can also say that when it started it all had higher hopes. And my own is that we can still cut through the noise and see and appreciate all of the wonderful things our friends create. That we can discover that magical world just below the surface where the rest of the noise resides. The everyday people just wanting to share something fun we made that day! Those people who instead of worrying about precisely how to do things, just showed up and did them anyway, by simply finding the flow.

