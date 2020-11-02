For our prompt of “Seashell” today, I though about walking along the beach and discovering an amazing shell. Then I thought that while I might find it lovely, a hermit crab might consider it prime real estate. So, I made a quick little sketch of a tiny crab discovering a shiny new upgrade. Philippe and I have talked about where we might move sometime in the future. But the entire idea of moving an entire house is enough to make one give up and forget all about it. And though we might be considered hermits ourselves, we come with far more possessions than a creature of the crab variety. Little trinkets and things that are difficult to let go of when the very act of seeing them brings a flood of wonderful memories back. And often that shinier place isn’t necessarily any better than the one we already call home. Yet, it’s fun to dream about living someplace entirely new.



It’s particularly fun to dream about those places so shiny and big that they come at a price that makes them perfectly unattainable. I’ve no idea what it would be like to have a place like that, or indeed to actually have the money that would afford me one. I often have those lottery dreams of what I would do were I to win a bunch of cash. This hasn’t happened because my luck in such things in rubbish and I assume one has to actually play the lottery in order to win in the first place. If I ever did find myself with a pile of cash, though, I wouldn’t want to spend it on a shiny new home. I’d want to pay off the one we have and invest the rest. They say the rich get richer, which seems to be quite true, but I’ve never understood how rich people who make less money for awhile actually think they’re poor. I guess it’s easy to forget what life was like before all of those riches.

So, I’m quite content with that wonderful balance in life known simply as enough. As long as I have enough for the basics and a little fun on the side, then I feel really rich indeed. It helps that I never really splurge on anything and the only things that must be high quality and come without compromise are food and art supplies. When that’s the bar, it’s actually a rather easy target. I guess wine would also be on the list, but it’s sort of in the food category. What strikes me most is that no matter where Philippe and I would live, we’d simply take all of our traditions with us. So, while it might be a new space, that’s about the only thing that would change. And when it comes to our little routines, there’s nothing at all I would want to change. Sometimes, just letting my heart think about the place that I already call home is like finding the perfect shell.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in