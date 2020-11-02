For our prompt of “Seashell” today, I though about walking along the beach and discovering an amazing shell. Then I thought that while I might find it lovely, a hermit crab might consider it prime real estate. So, I made a quick little sketch of a tiny crab discovering a shiny new upgrade. Philippe and I have talked about where we might move sometime in the future. But the entire idea of moving an entire house is enough to make one give up and forget all about it. And though we might be considered hermits ourselves, we come with far more possessions than a creature of the crab variety. Little trinkets and things that are difficult to let go of when the very act of seeing them brings a flood of wonderful memories back. And often that shinier place isn’t necessarily any better than the one we already call home. Yet, it’s fun to dream about living someplace entirely new.
It’s particularly fun to dream about those places so shiny and big that they come at a price that makes them perfectly unattainable. I’ve no idea what it would be like to have a place like that, or indeed to actually have the money that would afford me one. I often have those lottery dreams of what I would do were I to win a bunch of cash. This hasn’t happened because my luck in such things in rubbish and I assume one has to actually play the lottery in order to win in the first place. If I ever did find myself with a pile of cash, though, I wouldn’t want to spend it on a shiny new home. I’d want to pay off the one we have and invest the rest. They say the rich get richer, which seems to be quite true, but I’ve never understood how rich people who make less money for awhile actually think they’re poor. I guess it’s easy to forget what life was like before all of those riches.
So, I’m quite content with that wonderful balance in life known simply as enough. As long as I have enough for the basics and a little fun on the side, then I feel really rich indeed. It helps that I never really splurge on anything and the only things that must be high quality and come without compromise are food and art supplies. When that’s the bar, it’s actually a rather easy target. I guess wine would also be on the list, but it’s sort of in the food category. What strikes me most is that no matter where Philippe and I would live, we’d simply take all of our traditions with us. So, while it might be a new space, that’s about the only thing that would change. And when it comes to our little routines, there’s nothing at all I would want to change. Sometimes, just letting my heart think about the place that I already call home is like finding the perfect shell.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Pthalo Blue, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I like those ‘greens’ in the larger shell… very effective use of color! And always, a nice story. Thank you for brightening my days.
Charlie, Possessions is right and ots of stuff to move sometimes. Well one day about 15 years ago or maybe before that I decided to live light and got rid of tons of stuff. I still buy stuff from the thrift store but I also donate what I don’t want any more so it stays even. Well sort of hehe. as for wine it is one of the four main food groups along with chocolate.
Unfortunately only a little bit of each. Dang!
Cheers!
My husband and I worry that we’ll end up having to move because we live in one of the worst counties for taxes after retirement. Everything looks good at the moment, but we keep looking around for somewhere that might be cheaper.
Love the drawing but love what you say even more! So many people feel the grass is always better on the other side and don’t recognize what they have or what is genuine!
What a lovely story. 😊
So true..and I try daily to appreciate what I do have..thanks for a lovely picture with a grand story to go with it!
That is a wonderfully shiny new abode. No wonder that little hermit crab is eyeing it! Having moved more times thN than I can count on both hands I am content to stay here. We have been here at least 15 years. I will say when you move often you tend to not accumulate extra stuff.