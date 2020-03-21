First Sign Of Spring

, 9
Iris Purple Flower Watercolor Painting

For our prompt of “Iris” today, I made this little sketch of one. It was still quite cold here today, but the sun came to visit again for just a little bit which was lovely. It will be a few more days before flowers will begin to appear, so it was nice to pause and paint one. Philippe and I are staying home these days, like so many people, and so we’ve spent most of it watching classic movies. In particular, we’ve been watching Disney movies from the 70’s. Earlier today, we’d just finished watching Bedknobs and Broomsticks with Angela Landsbury. Then, in the weirdest coincidence ever, Philippe got a text from his mother in Paris that she’d just watched the exact same movie! So, even if we couldn’t all watch it together, it was still like we were sharing a moment virtually. Indeed, in these times, sharing online moments has become the status quo. But even virtual moments can create a lot of joy!

Indeed, these are very unique and trying times. Our city just issued a stay-at-home order starting this week and lasting for an entire month. Philippe and I can easily work from home, so we’d already decided to do so before the order was revealed. The only word I can find to describe everything is simply surreal. It’s a strange sort of world that we’ve all been thrust into, but I’m still quite confident that with aggressive measures like these, we’ll all get through it! So I welcome them. And, watching movies from childhood really cheered me up! We also watched the original Pete’s Dragon again as it’s just a sweet story, and well, there’s a cartoon dragon and songs, so who wouldn’t love that? I was just a little kid in the 70’s but still remember hearing the song “Candle On The Water” playing over and over again everywhere I went. It was the same year as the song “You Light Up My Life” appeared as well. Looking back, I can hardly remember any other songs playing while these two songs were popular.

And, since both songs are about love and hope, they seemed like the perfect tunes to remember right now. Philippe and I ordered some groceries for pickup from the only place we could find that would do so. We got only a fraction of the items we requested as it seems pasta, flour, and bread are already scarce here. This will no doubt last for several days before people have hoarded enough that they can’t possibly fit anything more into their refrigerators and pantries. Weirdly, this could prove to be the best diet ever, since the only thing we can’t seem to find are carbs. Yet, we can still walk outside and enjoy the flowers that will be appearing soon. And, we can still connect online with everyone we love. And I’m sending much love your way, dear reader, and wishing you happiness and health in the days ahead. Our continued vigilance and spirit of community will help us get through this and prove to be the most beautiful first sign of spring!

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Leaf Green, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with sepia ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
9 Comments
  1. J Name exercise 5 hours ago

    My favorite flower-maybe because they come back stronger every year. Your color choices are awesome!

    Reply
  2. Lisa Ann Ulibarri 5 hours ago

    Ohhhhhhhhhhhh simply fabulous!!!! I too am anticipating the blooming of the iris’s 🙂

    Reply
  3. Karen Fortier 5 hours ago

    Beautiful iris Charlie! Another quiet day here. I am working on acrylic abstracts for an online creativity class so the day was spent applying paint, creating textures, sanding parts off and repeating the process. I started these two wood panels on Tuesday. Odd to paint without an end in mind. It will all make sense in several weeks and my art should be stronger. Right now it is kind of just more chaos. On a pleasant note we just got to face time with the grand children and the youngest daughter. Good to see them. Stay safe Charlie!

    Reply
  4. Sandra Strait 5 hours ago

    How funny that your family on both sides of the big water were watching the same movie! They say there is no such thing as coincidence, so it must have meaning! Bookworm that I am, I’ve been reading rather than watching TV. I reread my favorite Lassie Come Home and Black Beauty and Pinocchio and am about to start Dr Doolitte (having been much disappointed in the latest movie.

    Reply
  5. Zertab Quaderi 4 hours ago

    What a gorgeous iris! Love the colour! Thanks for the words of hope, Charlie. A complete lockdown in Dhaka seems impossible although the streets have become quite empty and the supermarket shelves have started to become empty as well. However, my work as a freelance content writer is going on at the same pace. With my husband having to go to work twice a week from this week, it feels a little weird (in a nice way!) to have him around the whole day. Praying for better times.

    Reply
  6. Sharon Nolfi 1 hour ago

    As always, thanks for your positive message and lovely art.

    Reply
  7. Walt. F Pierluissi 40 mins ago

    Very good Charlie… Love the colors.

    Reply
  8. Lisa 38 mins ago

    Makes me glad I but 25# bags of rice. I made a potato and cauliflower curry with basmati rice yesterday with leftovers today. It was excellent and there is leftover rice to serve tomorrow with whatever veg I decide to chop up and stir fry. Hubs was going to stop at the store today for a few things, but he said it was too crowded to bother. And this is just a tiny small town Piggly Wiggly.

    I’ve got some tiny crocus blooming! And one snowdrop. I’m hoping for more.

    Reply
  9. Danai Mongkolrat 33 mins ago

    Very beautiful

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

