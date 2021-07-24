For Day Twenty-Four of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Weathered,” I have to admit that nothing came to mind right away that I wanted to sketch. So I worked on other projects for awhile and came back to it. By the time I did, I only had a few minutes left to make something so I just quickly doodled until an image appeared. A little birdhouse showed up that I imagined would be badly in need of a new paint job, but still enjoyed by the little bird that lives there. Indeed, among my many creative projects I have spinning at once, I usually delay all of my own house projects until the last possible moment. It seems that everything from the exterior to the interior always has “something” that needs to be fixed, tweaked or repaired. Much of the smaller problems get sort of ignored until they get too large to avoid. My domesticity skills leave much to be desired.



Recently, Philippe and I made a list of several things we’d like to fix or change in our house. Everything listed as urgent has already been completed, but the rest has been prioritized and then the list was set aside. For the first few items we actually listed the cost and that was enough for all of the things to lose a bit of luster. One of the biggest renovations at some point in the future is a new kitchen for Philippe. We’re still not sure if that will happen in this house or the new kitchen will come by purchasing a new one. We do love where we’re at now, but the disruption of a full kitchen renovation makes us want to run and hide. Over a decade ago, I had new hardwood floors installed and it felt like it took forever to complete. Living in the middle of our own mess is apparently fine, but living with a construction mess is less desirable.

Needless to say, the large television in the living room became much more interesting, so that happened and we’ve been enjoying it most of the day. Neither one of us really pays attention to it fully, but it’s nice to have the images and sounds in the background while we do other things. Philippe was playing a game today and every so often he’d curse at the screen. When he gets frustrated, everything comes out entirely in French. I think that would be true for everyone. There’s always more emotion and meaning in the words you’ve spoken from birth. Phineas was laying next to him, curled up in his bed on the couch and would jerk his head up each time an expletive was shouted. I don’t think he understood the words, but the abrupt nature bothered him. I had to giggle each time that it happened. It’s been a really fun day. And though there are lots of house projects that we’ll get to at some point in time, right now I’m perfectly content enjoying this moment in time with my little family, in our fixer-upper.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in