For our prompt of “Flight” today, the things that came to mind were flying on a plane as well as flying birds. This made me wonder about flightless birds and how they might enjoy a chance to sail through the sky. So, we ended up with a group of flightless birds chartering a private jet for a bit of sightseeing. I’m quite sure these birds would leap at the chance, and there’s certainly plenty of empty seats these days. Though I’m equally certain that airlines haven’t considered an option like this one, since nobody is sure what forms of payment these birds carry. I’m sure the penguins would insist on paying with small fish, for example, which would only serve to confuse the booking agents. And the ostrich would likely spend most of the flight loudly complaining about the terrible lack of headroom. Or perhaps, these birds are quite used to being stuck in the same place and don’t know what they’re missing. Indeed, they probably simply enjoy being at home with their family and don’t really miss anything at all.



Though I too enjoy being at home with my little family, I miss taking flights to see the rest of my family. Out of all of the current changes to daily life, this is one that has the biggest effect on me. Next month, we should have been traveling to Paris to see our family there. But, that’s not possible this year. For the holidays, we are meant to head to Texas and haven’t yet decided if we’ll make the drive or simply postpone until Easter. I don’t really miss the travel part itself, of course, as that’s a bit exhausting by plane. I wish train travel had taken off here, as I far prefer that method instead. Yet, that wouldn’t solve the problem of getting across an entire ocean, of course. I did rather enjoy the little meals on international travel. Not the taste of the food, but just the fact that each thing came individually wrapped like a little gift. But all that will have to wait until some point in the future.

These days, we’re quite grounded and spending nearly all of our time at home. As the cooler temperatures of autumn arrive along with shorter days, this is pretty much how we always spend this time of year. We’ve got some outdoor plans with friends coming up so we’re not completely reclusive. Though all of the theatre shows we normally go to this time of year have all been cancelled. But, I do love cozy evenings at home. And, I’m always happy to return after a bit of traveling, even if it’s just going out for the night. Philippe gets so nervous leading up to a big trip because he hates leaving our dog Phineas for any length of time at all. Phineas agrees, as he doesn’t really care for the pet resort since it’s just filed with a bunch of pets. He doesn’t think he belongs there. And though all of that will eventually return, we’re just taking each day as it comes. For now, we’ll just enjoy whatever we have, right where we are, like flightless birds.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

