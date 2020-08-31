For our final August prompt of “Floating” today, I did a little sketch of a beagle pup and a red balloon. I’m not sure of the precise story for this one, so I’ll let you use your own imagination to fill in the blanks. And if you’ve joined in the challenge this month, I hope you’ve had a blast and will continue to draw and paint with us for our September challenge as well! Most of you know that I sketch each and every day and have now for over five years. But, the secret is simply taking things one little month at a time. And celebrating each month like it’s the first time. I was thinking of pouring some champagne tonight or something equally festive. Or maybe just have a bit of key lime pie to mark the occasion. A little reward for another month of daily sketches. I’m sure my own dog Phineas will demand a treat as well later. He thinks that snoring next to me while I sketch is the greatest help one little dog could possibly provide, and that this should equally rewarded.



I do believe in rewarding myself whenever possible. Nothing big or expensive, but just a little bit of happy when I complete something. Life can get so hectic and busy sometimes that it’s hard to keep up with things. Though making time for sketching could technically be considered a reward in itself because it makes me immensely happy. But, sketching all month long without missing a day is a pretty cool thing and definitely deserves a little reward. I think I’m definitely going for that slice of key lime pie, after all. Okay, I’ll admit that I’ve been known to make up ludicrous reasons to reward myself when it comes to dessert. I’m not proud. This time, however, it’s well deserved. For me, life is best lived when you set aside time to DO whatever makes you happiest, and then reward yourself for doing so. It’s like a double hit of happy that makes life truly incredible each and every day. I highly recommend it!

In some ways, I think this is just my inner child at play once again. When I was a kid, my teachers would attach little stars to my homework assignments when they returned them to me. I’ve forgotten all of the colors, but a gold star was always the best. I was so disappointed as I got older and started getting grades instead. I really missed those gold stars. So, today, I find my own little gold stars in life. I look for the littlest thing I can find that makes me happy and I give it to myself. There’s no way I can travel back in time and actually be a kid again, but anything that brings a bit of hope and joy back into my life is something I cherish. That’s why you’ll always find me making time for what I love to do as well as making time for the people I love most. Time is a precious thing indeed, and I want to be sure I’m making the most of every minute, so life never really feels like it’s floating away.

