For our prompt of “Stairs” today, I was going to sketch multiple pots of flowers going up a flight of stairs, but then decided to switch to a glass vase and zoom in quite a bit. The idea of climbing stairs can be used to describe the climb upward to a success of some kind. Each step is another metaphorical step toward some envisioned accomplishment. I’ve always found the trip itself to be the most intriguing, and get easily distracted by all of the lovely things that can be found along the way. While I know I should be continuing the climb upward, I will often find myself going sideways or back down a few steps instead. When I was a kid I used to like to walk up steps in a zigzag pattern. Walking down one row entirely before proceeding to the next. I’ve no idea what this says about me as a person, but I just didn’t want to miss any wonderful thing along the way. Indeed, I’m not terribly different today, and it’s equally why it can sometimes take me a bit longer to finish the projects that I’ve made for myself. Making a quick little doodlewash has never felt too challenging, though, because it’s just one little step up the stairs. And the journey is truly what matters most.

Today, Philippe and I shared a wonderfully relaxing afternoon. The only goal we had was a bit of adulting that included taking out the trash and doing a load of laundry. Beyond that, it was a perfect day of traveling sideways on the stairs and doing whatever came to mind. This included a rare event of Philippe painting with watercolors again. Watching him, I was reminded of the distinct difference between our two approaches. He took quite a bit of time determining what he would paint and then carefully worked on his painting. I, on the other hand, changed my mind as I was going along and attacked the page like a small child who just ate too much candy. As we were painting, we talked about how we were both curious to know what Phineas would make were he given a chance to paint with watercolor. This was just a silly thought, of course, but we were suddenly intent on finding out just what might happen. So, we dissolved a couple of Crayola watercolors in a glass and set a sketchbook on the floor in front of him. Weirdly, he seemed interested, so we dipped a paw in paint and set it on the paper. After making a few marks in one color, we switched to the next. He didn’t run through the house painting it with watercolor, but instead, just sat there and stared at his masterpiece. Perhaps he has an interest in painting after all.

Phineas’ painting was really wet so it’s still drying now. Only time will tell what sort of painting he made today. When we picked up the sketchbook to check it later, he rushed over and sat down as though ready to make another. I’m quite sure dogs don’t actually have a penchant for making watercolors, but what he was responding to was the same thing we all enjoy. Positive reinforcement and being part of something as a group. It’s a testament to just how important it is to support each other as we each go along on this art journey. However, Phineas is not your usual sort of dog, so it’s equally possible he does fancy watercolor painting a bit. We’ll likely give it another try in the future. Having a little gallery of paintings by Phineas is a rather awesome thing to consider indeed. Things in life can change quickly and there’s no way to confidently predict the future. What’s certain is only what’s happening right now. And I, for one, intend to make the most of every little moment, always stopping to admire those flowers on the stairs.

