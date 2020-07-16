For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Machine,” I decided to make up a flying machine with a touch of steampunk and a French bulldog pilot. Yeah, it’s anyone’s guess how my mind leapt to this when seeing this prompt, but I have always been fascinated by impossible flying machines. These are the kind that couldn’t really fly in real life, as they would require a bit of magic to get off the ground. I’ve always loved the idea of things like this. From that car in the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to the flying bed that Angela Lansbury used in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. I assume the magic would also work to ease my fear of heights as well. If something is impossible to fly in the first place, this must mean it’s equally impossible to fall. As a kid, I’d craft all sorts of little contraptions that looked like they should work. I was no engineer, and only interested in the aesthetic appeal. But, I’d always imagine those machines sailing off on the most amazing adventures.



I love vintage machines because there are so many ornate parts. Everything these days is made on the cheap and all of those extra embellishments have disappeared. That’s perhaps why magical machines in storybooks still tend to have a bit of a vintage flair. It’s just cooler. I remember my first manual typewriter and how cool it looked and then later being disappointed by the look of its electric cousin. And my mother had an antique sewing machine that was so beautiful. It was by far a more interesting object than the actual sewing machine she used each day. Mechanical parts from gears to clockwork have always intrigued me. Even the machines that were real seemed almost impossible as I watched them do the things that they did. With just a bit of creativity and ingenuity, though, the most incredible things were indeed invented. Some of these things don’t get a lot of use today, but they still managed to change the world in their time.

I think it’s always good to remember what came before us. As technology zooms by so fast that it seems to be changing every day. And some of the machines from those “simpler” times were insanely complex and not so simple as well. They were things born by incredible feats of human engineering that left people stunned and in awe. I think we don’t get quite as impressed anymore when a new machine arrives. We’ve seen so much by this point that it’s almost as if we were almost expecting it to appear. There just aren’t quite as many technological surprises these days. But, if we jump inside our imagination and create a little something fun for a French bulldog to enjoy, then those surprises can still happen. It’s still possible to make something unexpected in a sketchbook. And that always makes me happy. Even without actual magic, it can still feel a touch magical soaring through the air in my mind, while dreaming of flying machines.

