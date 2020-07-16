Flying Machines

, 5
Steampunk Flying Machine French Bulldog Watercolor Painting Illustration

For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Machine,” I decided to make up a flying machine with a touch of steampunk and a French bulldog pilot. Yeah, it’s anyone’s guess how my mind leapt to this when seeing this prompt, but I have always been fascinated by impossible flying machines. These are the kind that couldn’t really fly in real life, as they would require a bit of magic to get off the ground. I’ve always loved the idea of things like this. From that car in the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to the flying bed that Angela Lansbury used in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. I assume the magic would also work to ease my fear of heights as well. If something is impossible to fly in the first place, this must mean it’s equally impossible to fall. As a kid, I’d craft all sorts of little contraptions that looked like they should work. I was no engineer, and only interested in the aesthetic appeal. But, I’d always imagine those machines sailing off on the most amazing adventures.

I love vintage machines because there are so many ornate parts. Everything these days is made on the cheap and all of those extra embellishments have disappeared. That’s perhaps why magical machines in storybooks still tend to have a bit of a vintage flair. It’s just cooler. I remember my first manual typewriter and how cool it looked and then later being disappointed by the look of its electric cousin. And my mother had an antique sewing machine that was so beautiful. It was by far a more interesting object than the actual sewing machine she used each day. Mechanical parts from gears to clockwork have always intrigued me. Even the machines that were real seemed almost impossible as I watched them do the things that they did. With just a bit of creativity and ingenuity, though, the most incredible things were indeed invented. Some of these things don’t get a lot of use today, but they still managed to change the world in their time.

I think it’s always good to remember what came before us. As technology zooms by so fast that it seems to be changing every day. And some of the machines from those “simpler” times were insanely complex and not so simple as well. They were things born by incredible feats of human engineering that left people stunned and in awe. I think we don’t get quite as impressed anymore when a new machine arrives. We’ve seen so much by this point that it’s almost as if we were almost expecting it to appear. There just aren’t quite as many technological surprises these days. But, if we jump inside our imagination and create a little something fun for a French bulldog to enjoy, then those surprises can still happen. It’s still possible to make something unexpected in a sketchbook. And that always makes me happy. Even without actual magic, it can still feel a touch magical soaring through the air in my mind, while dreaming of flying machines.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade) and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Steampunk Flying Machine French Bulldog Watercolor Painting Illustration Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended2 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
5 Comments
  1. suzruth 2 hours ago

    What fun, Charlie! Love your flying machine!

    Reply
  2. Mary Roff 2 hours ago

    Might be fun to take a spin in this flying machine!!! Especially if that cute puppy was the pilot. You have the most wonderful imagination!!!

    Reply
  3. Susan Feniak 1 hour ago

    Wonderful 🎨

    Reply
  4. Sandra Strait 1 hour ago

    Oh, I’m in love! This might be your best painting yet! I love old machines as well, especially the ones with a steampunk aesthetic. As the song goes …just put a gear on it and call it steampuuuuuunk!

    Reply
  5. Walt. F Pierluissi 47 mins ago

    It brings me memories of a movie I enjoyed in my youth… Chitty Chitty Bang Bang!!!!!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

World Watercolor Month 2020 Logo For Dreaming Zebra Hashtag

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 57,950 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Thu 16

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31
World Watercolor Month July Giveaways Share Graphic
Thu 16

OFFICIAL WORLD WATERCOLOR MONTH 2020 GIVEAWAYS!

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: