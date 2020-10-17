For our prompt of “Spaceship” today, I thought about flying saucers, the classic visual applied to UFOs. The idea of this advanced and alien spacecraft rocketed to fame during the middle of the last century. A pilot saw something he couldn’t explain in the sky and later stories said he described the object as a disk, a saucer, and even a pie pan. It’s actually a shame that flying pie pans didn’t take off as that sounds rather fun indeed. I made a quick little sketch of a flying saucer and then asked my husband Philippe what animal should be riding inside. He suggested a cat, so that’s what we ended up with. I’m not sure if this little kitty is waving goodbye or hoping to get help after being spirited away like this. Or indeed, it could be that the cat is actually an alien, posing as something more conventional to avoid scaring off humans. I’ll let you be the judge and create your own story for this one.



As a kid, I was fascinated by the idea of UFOs and liked to imagine that there was life beyond our little green planet. Indeed, we always refer to it as intelligent life, since if the aliens managed to find us first, they would be more intelligent than we are, as we’re still in the process of searching the stars. Our universe is rather infinite and we discover new things about it each and every day. According to most cartoons, though, we should have had flying cars by now so we’re a bit behind on technology. I’m not sure I’d want a flying car, as it seems dangerous enough to drive in the traffic these days on the ground. Add to this, my fear of heights, and I’m not sure a flying car or saucer would be the best form of transportation for me. And I’m quite certain if I actually saw a UFO myself, it would be equal parts amazing and a touch frightening.

Tonight, Philippe and I are visiting our friend for her 50th birthday and are going to be sitting outside under the stars. She lives just a bit farther out of the city so there’s more stars to see and enjoy there. This will be a nice escape for a little while as only a few minutes ago, Philippe announced that our clothes washer was broken. It seems that everything in the house is hitting that fateful time when things all start to break at once. I wonder if those aliens we’ve yet to meet have figured out better solutions for common household problems. I’m sure we’d be perfectly astounded by their spaceships, but in the end, if they could make appliances that don’t break or something that boils water instantly, it would be even more impressive. In many ways, it feels like our own technology is just getting more complex and needlessly difficult to fix when it breaks. No, I have to imagine that those intelligent life forms have already figured all of this out, as I once again scan the night sky in search of flying saucers.

