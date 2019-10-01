Today is the last day of the September Doodlewash challenge and a huge congratulations to everyone who participated! It was awesome seeing your work! Next up, is the October “Autumn Joy” art challenge that also coincides with Inktober, for anyone participating in that as well. Use any prompts you like or none at all! Just remember to add the tag #doodlewashOctober2019 so we can all see your work! Ink isn’t a requirement for Doodlewash, of course, as just watercolor painting or the use of any non-digital drawing materials are always welcome. But, I’ll be inking and coloring with watercolor as ever throughout the month, and sharing both the ink-only version as well as the line and wash version as I go along! Or, as I’ve always called it, a doodlewash! I only get time to make one thing each day, and there’s nothing that can keep me away from my brushes and my colorful watercolor. I’ve shown a few of my brushes here in this sketch, including the Raphaël travel brush I just bought recently because it was shiny, copper-colored, and so pretty! And, though I’d love to say there was much more to my decision than that, there really wasn’t. Luckily, though, it’s actually a really nice brush.

As many of you know who’ve followed along with me for some time, my primary brushes are a set of Escoda Versatil travel brushes. I still love them the most and they’ve been a great companion over the last few years. Why travel brushes, when I typically paint at the edge of my kitchen counter? Pure convenience! They collapse and store easily, and should I ever want to plein air paint, or take them with me while traveling, I don’t have to use a different set of brushes, and can stick with the ones I’m used to using. Oh, and they’re shiny, silver, and so pretty! Yeah, my love of shiny things extends to my choice of brushes as well. It’s just more fun to use art supplies that feel a bit precious. This is the same reason I adore my Lamy pens. There was actually a display of Lamy pens directly next to the travel brush I bought and I smiled at Philippe like a dopey puppy. He returned a less enthusiastic smile that clearly said, “you can have the brush, but step… away… from… the… pens!” And like a puppy I didn’t mind being reprimanded as, in the end, I still got to play with a shiny new brush!

For me, this art journey has been all about fun and personal development. Though I certainly love that my skills are improving over time with practice, I don’t stress over just how much or how little. Some days feel like a successful revelation while others feel like I’m still just learning how to draw. Because, I am still learning how to draw and paint, each and every day. And my journey of learning isn’t just about art, but about life in general. Each day, I learn new things about myself and what makes my heart glow with joy and what leaves me less than inspired. This knowledge is the most precious thing indeed. It allows me to focus on the things that bring me true happiness and less on the things that don’t add much value. The result is rather magical. Though I’m quite busy with all of the things I’ve instigated over the years, I always try to make time for only the bits that thrill my heart. There’s plenty that I feel that I should do, but I skip those bits in favor of emotion and feeling. While this may seem crazy and idealistic, I offer it up, because I truly feel it’s how we’re meant to live. Life has always been a dance between logic and dreams and I love each step along the way. It’s not a dance that comes with precise choreography, but instead, with moments that can happen instantly, simply for the love of a brush.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

Published in