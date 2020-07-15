For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Forgotten,” my mind went to those old rusted cars one sometimes sees sitting in a field. So, I made a doodle of a couple of bunnies discovering one. I’ve no idea what happens next, but I’m sure a couple of clever rabbits can sort out this mystery. It’s interesting to me how something that was once shiny and new can end up somehow lost to time. I’m sure this car has many stories of adventure to tell if cars were able to speak. Though even if that were possible, it’s highly unlikely it would be able to speak rabbit, so the secrets would remain hidden. I remember back when I was a kid playing on my grandparent’s farm. There was an old rusted school bus that was used for storage and we’d always sneak inside to explore it. Indeed, I have no recollection of how my grandparents managed to acquire it, but that only added to the mystique. Some objects just get more interesting when you have the chance to make up your own story.



There’s much I remember from childhood, but other bits are a blur. I’ll often quiz my mother about various things as I try to piece all of the parts of the story back together again. Sometimes, she’ll mention something that feels like she’s telling a story about someone else’s life. I have no recollection of it whatsoever. It’s equally possible her own memory isn’t perfectly accurate, but she’s always been able to recall things easily. Even my more recent adult memories are often a cocktail of various hazy images that I can’t immediately bring back into focus. It’s true, I’ve done quite a lot in my life and have had many different adventures. Each one is memorable, but some just come with a touch less clarity. It usually happens that something will trigger that memory and it will suddenly burst forward, fully realized, as though it had never disappeared in the first place. Though moments with family and friends are the easiest to recall. The heart has the best memory of all.

Sometimes, I’ll remember a particular sketch I made like it was yesterday, and other times I have to search my own website to see if I’ve sketched something like that previously. This one, would definitely qualify as something new. I had only planned to sketch an old rusted car, but Philippe remarked how he was seeing tons of rabbits in the neighborhood. I began to wonder what a rabbit might think when encountering something that’s normally certain danger in a now defunct and helpless state. And, it also made me think about my own junk heap of a mind and how I often struggle with my own memories. I’m quite sure it’s not possible to remember everything, and so our minds push some things out to make room for new things. I think that’s why I’ve enjoyed my sketching journey so much. I don’t sketch what’s actually in front of me, I sketch what’s on my mind. And often while making those lines on paper and getting lost in adding a touch of color, I’ll feel a spark of recognition. Then comes that lovely moment when something lost comes back to mind, and get to once again enjoy those forgotten memories.

