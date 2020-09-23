For our prompt of “Pathway” today, I thought about those moments where a path leads to a choice. Life seem full of choices at time and it can even be a bit overwhelming. Once heading down a path, there’s a fork in the road and it’s time to choose that next direction. This happens daily in my sketching, to be sure, as each time I start to make something that sketch will always morph a bit. I could continue to follow the idea that I had in my mind or I could take the new path. Next, it’s time to color and watercolor begins to do its unruly thing and often chooses something else for me as well. So many times, I’ve started with one idea and ended up with one that is very different. While keeping an open mind, I don’t have be frustrated that something didn’t turn out like the image in my head. And with an open heart, I’ll always know that whatever happens next, I’m always choosing the best path for me.
There have been so many times like this in my daily life as well. I’ve looked back and wondered what would have happened if I had made a different decision at one of those turning points. And looking back, there were actually quite a few of these. As a kid, of course, a path in the woods that forked was just something super awesome. I didn’t mind that I didn’t quite know where it would lead me. Indeed, that was the coolest part of the adventure! It wasn’t about choosing the safest path, but instead, finding the most interesting one. When I think back to those adult decisions I’ve made in my life that changed my path, this explains much about them. The ones that ended up being the most fun were never the ones that were the tried and true path. I diverted and in doing so, found something even more fun to DO next!
Today, in my art journey, I still keep following the fun and letting things take me on whatever path looks the most interesting. Indeed, this is all a hobby for me, so it’s easy to diverge whenever I like. If you’ve followed along with me on this trail, you’ll know just what I mean. But, each time I move in a new direction, it’s not super strange and mysterious. It’s just the next logical step from a totally illogical mind. It’s that little impulse that my child inside gave me to run and see what’s just over that next hill over there. And letting him guide me at every turn has made this little journey of art a total blast! What appears each day can sometimes be a bit surprising. Not just to those who are reading these posts, but to myself as well. I think I never want to get so grown up that I ever lose the ability to utterly surprise myself. And, I know that if my heart stays true to what I love most that I’ll never feel lost, but always on the perfect path whenever I take that next fork in the road.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Terra Cotta. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
Sweet cat, Charlie! So many roads over a lifetime. Like to think that I chose the best road for any particular moment.
I sold a print of one of my watercolors today. More paint is in my future. The only fork in that road is paint or paper. Since I used the money I made selling some of my July pear paintings to buy paper, we’re back to paint. I have too many brushes to count these days. The person who first said that a different brush will not make you a better painted knew what she was talking about!😂😂
I love the expression on your kitty Charlie! Those forks make for interesting choices. I tend to not look back much as I love where I am now and have learned much from the bumpy paths that were painful at the time.
One of the things I really hated, working for a large corporation, was that they always insisted you come up with a goal plan for your review. My plan was always to learn as much as I could about all aspects of the business, and then take any opportunities that came up. That was never enough for them – they wanted specifics. I’m pretty good at spinning a line, so I’d make something up. It was such a terrific waste of time.
Cute kitty, Charlie! 💜 You know, I have been thinking about that a lot these past couple of days: what could ‘ve been had I done this or that. Of course, I worry that I wouldn’t have turned out to be who I am today. Would I have found my way to the Lord? Would I have found rubber stamping? Who would’ve been in my life? Would I be married and maybe a grandmother by now? Where would I be living? It nice to daydream about a totally different life. Sadly, you have to come back to reality and that hurts. Especially if your reality is, shall we say, crappy. Let me just say that I have been daydreaming about another life since I was a child. I am happy with WHO I am. Even as a little girl I knew that I am a special person with a great heart and a killer personality. I just wish the people around me had gone a different road. That’s the crappy part. 💜 Again, hopeful for a better future with no crappy people. Hopefully soon, Charlie. Hopefully soon.
Your kitty 🐱 reminds me of a kitty that I had as a teen. I named him “mocos”, which means boogers because he always had boogers. 💜
OMGOSH Marisela! I never thought I’d meet another person (outside of Greece) say, “Mocos”😄😁😆 my Mom grew up up with a Greek best friend! What a fun joy to experience today!😆
Great doodle, Charlie.