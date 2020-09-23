For our prompt of “Pathway” today, I thought about those moments where a path leads to a choice. Life seem full of choices at time and it can even be a bit overwhelming. Once heading down a path, there’s a fork in the road and it’s time to choose that next direction. This happens daily in my sketching, to be sure, as each time I start to make something that sketch will always morph a bit. I could continue to follow the idea that I had in my mind or I could take the new path. Next, it’s time to color and watercolor begins to do its unruly thing and often chooses something else for me as well. So many times, I’ve started with one idea and ended up with one that is very different. While keeping an open mind, I don’t have be frustrated that something didn’t turn out like the image in my head. And with an open heart, I’ll always know that whatever happens next, I’m always choosing the best path for me.



There have been so many times like this in my daily life as well. I’ve looked back and wondered what would have happened if I had made a different decision at one of those turning points. And looking back, there were actually quite a few of these. As a kid, of course, a path in the woods that forked was just something super awesome. I didn’t mind that I didn’t quite know where it would lead me. Indeed, that was the coolest part of the adventure! It wasn’t about choosing the safest path, but instead, finding the most interesting one. When I think back to those adult decisions I’ve made in my life that changed my path, this explains much about them. The ones that ended up being the most fun were never the ones that were the tried and true path. I diverted and in doing so, found something even more fun to DO next!

Today, in my art journey, I still keep following the fun and letting things take me on whatever path looks the most interesting. Indeed, this is all a hobby for me, so it’s easy to diverge whenever I like. If you’ve followed along with me on this trail, you’ll know just what I mean. But, each time I move in a new direction, it’s not super strange and mysterious. It’s just the next logical step from a totally illogical mind. It’s that little impulse that my child inside gave me to run and see what’s just over that next hill over there. And letting him guide me at every turn has made this little journey of art a total blast! What appears each day can sometimes be a bit surprising. Not just to those who are reading these posts, but to myself as well. I think I never want to get so grown up that I ever lose the ability to utterly surprise myself. And, I know that if my heart stays true to what I love most that I’ll never feel lost, but always on the perfect path whenever I take that next fork in the road.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in