My name is Nick Stewart, from Rochester, Kent, UK, and I create art using fountain pen ink. Chromatography is a big part part of my art process and explores the properties of fountain pen inks. By saturating an area of heavy rough textured watercolour paper, usually a Bockingford 200lb, and then adding a drop of ink into the wetted area, the ink blends with the water and reduces in concentration as it spreads away from the point of entry. As the ink comes out of solution the dyes that make up the ink can be observed in different areas as the paper dries. It’s taking chromatography into an art context.

By employing water-based techniques, one can achieve a convincing watercolour style painting by simply letting the inks do what they do. The demonstration below, has been created using one ink, Diamine Earl Grey. At first glance, one might assume that 3 or 4 colours have been employed.

The wonderful thing is that this simple wet in wet technique is actually easier and quicker than watercolour painting! Without even touching upon the word ‘serendipity’ I think this may appeal to all amateur artists for this one reason alone. The sky and foregrounds have created themselves!

What is also of interest is that all ink ranges are made differently. Each ink maker has their own recipes and processes. So, one range of inks may suit a particular subject matter better than another. Robert Oster Signature inks are ideal for bright conditions. KWZ inks are more suited to soft focus. Diamine are great for more graphic use. Noodler’s are more experimental and abstract but also check out: Vinta Inks, Troublemaker Inks and Sailor Ink Studio for more intense chromatic behaviours.

For enthusiasts of art journaling, diary keeping and sketching, this simple and natural process enables a simple and seamless visual continuity and a medium continuity between image and the written word. Why not give it a go?

Paper: Bockingford Watercolour Paper 200lb Rough

Equipment: 2 jars of water, Bottle of Diamine Earl Grey, Watercolour brush size 24, Watercolour brush size 5, Noodler’s Nib Creaper pen.

Instructions

Take swatch card measuring 70mm x 95mm and place lain landscape format and wet 3/5 of surface with large brush

With small brush add Diamine Earl Grey

Turn card upside down and wet surface 2-3mm below the wetted area above.

Dip pen into ink and draw line in through newly wetted area

Dip pen into ink and repeat step above

With pen, add a couple of ink marks to top area as this is now semi wet, the spread will be less and the ink more intense

Allow the chromatography to happen and enjoy watching the greys, purples, reds and turquoises slowly come out of the Earl Grey

Finished and dry landscape created with serendipity. Totally non contrived and utterly beautiful.

Works with most inks that display chromatic behaviours.

Please share your experiments on Instagram using: @quinkandbleach #fountainpeninkart #nickstewartinkart

Nick Stewart https://nickstewart.ink I’m from Rochester, Kent, England. Much of my working life has been spent in service to London’s advertising agencies and design studios as well as a part time tutor at the University for the Creative Arts. I create unique swatch cards, watercolour illustrations and calligraphy using fountain pen inks and bleach which I share on my website at nickstewart.ink. See author's posts

