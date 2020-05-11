For our prompt of “Apricots” today, I decided to doodle a couple of them on a branch. I always love visiting places where there’s a fruit tree on the front lawn. This is not something I ever had growing up so it always feels so magical. One day, I hope to have a fruit tree of my own, but it will have to wait until I’m no longer living in the city and actually have a yard. As for apricots, I don’t typically eat them whole, but they are my favorite flavor of jam. And when Philippe and I visit Paris, we always have a baguette with a bit of jam for breakfast. We like the all-fruit variety without added sugar best, and could likely indulge in that here, but for some reason it’s only become a tradition for us in France. This is not so much about the jam, but the fact that we can’t walk a few feet each morning to get a fresh baguette. It’s just not the same here. But, now I’m craving apricots, so I think they just might get added to the grocery list this week.



Today was overcast and chilly, which didn’t feel very much like spring at all. After being spoiled with so many days of sunshine it was a very different feeling. Instead of feeling inspired, I just wanted to curl up bed for bit as though it were a lazy weekend. This wasn’t possible, of course, as it was a work day, and there was work to be done. I realized that I should probably take a couple of days off, but it’s strange to do so when you’re only ever home these days. But, not having to respond to email would be a lovely break, at least, so I might just do so. In my mind, I was thinking I’d save days for some future vacation, but I’m not entirely sure if there will be one this year. I imagine it will be sometime next year, post vaccination, before Philippe and I will feel ready to take any real trip. Yet, that’s not a long time to wait, so I don’t feel any sort of gloom. Indeed, I’m still hopeful and happy. This too shall pass, and life has this wonderful way of always moving forward.

I’ve spent the past evenings before I go to sleep dreaming of new things I could try next. I’ve always been known to do this, but lately, I’ve been doing it a bit more. It’s been awhile since I had a project that felt new in that way that makes each morning feel like a kid waking up on Christmas day. Truly, this is my favorite kind of project. They’re the ones that only happen once a year and involve doing things that I’ve never tried before that moment. Well, bits of things I’ve done before, but when they spin into that new idea, they glitter like gold. So, that’s what I’ve been visualizing just before my eyes grow too weary to stay awake. That grand new thing. It’s nothing specific at the moment, but bits of ideas pop forward each time and I can then weave them together like a tapestry into something grander. It’s not an immediate process, but like all good things it’s worth the wait. And one day, that next thing will finally work it’s way to the surface of my restless imagination and magically materialize like fresh fruit.

