For our prompt of “Apricots” today, I decided to doodle a couple of them on a branch. I always love visiting places where there’s a fruit tree on the front lawn. This is not something I ever had growing up so it always feels so magical. One day, I hope to have a fruit tree of my own, but it will have to wait until I’m no longer living in the city and actually have a yard. As for apricots, I don’t typically eat them whole, but they are my favorite flavor of jam. And when Philippe and I visit Paris, we always have a baguette with a bit of jam for breakfast. We like the all-fruit variety without added sugar best, and could likely indulge in that here, but for some reason it’s only become a tradition for us in France. This is not so much about the jam, but the fact that we can’t walk a few feet each morning to get a fresh baguette. It’s just not the same here. But, now I’m craving apricots, so I think they just might get added to the grocery list this week.
Today was overcast and chilly, which didn’t feel very much like spring at all. After being spoiled with so many days of sunshine it was a very different feeling. Instead of feeling inspired, I just wanted to curl up bed for bit as though it were a lazy weekend. This wasn’t possible, of course, as it was a work day, and there was work to be done. I realized that I should probably take a couple of days off, but it’s strange to do so when you’re only ever home these days. But, not having to respond to email would be a lovely break, at least, so I might just do so. In my mind, I was thinking I’d save days for some future vacation, but I’m not entirely sure if there will be one this year. I imagine it will be sometime next year, post vaccination, before Philippe and I will feel ready to take any real trip. Yet, that’s not a long time to wait, so I don’t feel any sort of gloom. Indeed, I’m still hopeful and happy. This too shall pass, and life has this wonderful way of always moving forward.
I’ve spent the past evenings before I go to sleep dreaming of new things I could try next. I’ve always been known to do this, but lately, I’ve been doing it a bit more. It’s been awhile since I had a project that felt new in that way that makes each morning feel like a kid waking up on Christmas day. Truly, this is my favorite kind of project. They’re the ones that only happen once a year and involve doing things that I’ve never tried before that moment. Well, bits of things I’ve done before, but when they spin into that new idea, they glitter like gold. So, that’s what I’ve been visualizing just before my eyes grow too weary to stay awake. That grand new thing. It’s nothing specific at the moment, but bits of ideas pop forward each time and I can then weave them together like a tapestry into something grander. It’s not an immediate process, but like all good things it’s worth the wait. And one day, that next thing will finally work it’s way to the surface of my restless imagination and magically materialize like fresh fruit.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Recommended3 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Wonderful apricots Charlie!. I was lucky enough to live in Virginia one summer and there was a peach tree in the door yard. I have never had peaches that taste as good as those since.
I hope your new and upcoming project is something you’ll be able to share with us. I know it will be something interesting and fun!
I have an apricot tree in my yard. I’ve only had fruit off it once, and then only six pieces. This year I didn’t even see it bloom, so I’m guessing there will be nothing. I too love apricot jam, but my favorite is raspberry. I make my own with low sugar and it’s just like eating the real thing. Between yesterday and today with cold, sleet, snow, and rain, it feels like we may never get fruit this year. 😁 But my peas are popping up, so good things are coming.
Great doodle Charlie. Those apricots look delicious.
Fantastic job
Bonjour, les abricots sont arrivés en France, depuis très peu de jours, dans les magasins, comme vous j’adore la confiture d’abricots et moins le fruit frais – il y a des nectarines, des pêches, encore des fraises et des framboises, les français ont été déconfinés hier lundi 11 mai 2020 – quelques écoles ouvrent aujourd’hui, pour que 50 % des enfants, les parents, si c’est possible, sont encouragés à faire du télétravail et les garder, et faire leurs devoirs avec eux – nous avons eu, de forts orages, les 9.10 mai – des grelons et des inondations juste là, pour cette rentrée ! – alors, que, comme vous, il avait fait si chaud – çà se nomme ici les “Saints de Glace” – à vous suivre encore avec joie – Cathy Picardie France