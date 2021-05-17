For our prompt of “Farm” today, I made a little sketch of a baby pig and a duckling admiring a flower. As I’ve mentioned before, I spent many summers on my grandparents’ farm and it was always a wonderful experience. Though there were barns and pastures to explore and enjoy, the farm animals were always my favorite part. I loved watching the baby animals experiencing the world for the first time and seeing their enthusiasm always added to mine. That immense feeling of joy and happiness of days spent on the farm is something I like to remember often. It transports me out of even the most stressful of days and takes me right back to a place where possibilities and wonder felt infinite. Some days, I find myself feeling a bit less motivated and its on these days that the farm memories always come to my rescue. Soon, I’m back to imagining a world that’s simply waiting for me to take that next new path. A world that beckons me with a smile and quiet reassurance that everything is going to work out just beautifully!



This past weekend was extremely wonderful as my mother and sister visited and I hadn’t seen them in over a year due to the pandemic. It’s never easy to be separated from the ones you lost most, so it was a fabulous reunion. Philippe made chili and cornbread, because it’s apparently become a tradition for this particular visit. My great nephew was with them as is often the case and, though older now, still remembers the delicious cornbread that Uncle Philippe makes. He pronounces the name perfectly now, but when he was really young, it was “Unco Fweep,” which was just too adorable. Our dog Phineas greeted our guests with the usual caution and lack of enthusiasm. My mother said that they forgot to bring him a treat, a fact that was not at all lost on him. I gave them each a small piece of chicken jerky and he went to each person, one by one, as though he was some kind of king accepting an offering from peasants.

Though the visit was rather brief, it was fun to catch up with my family. My mother and sister are both avid crafters, so we shared our various current creative projects. Mom wanted to create a stuffed animal of the character from my latest picture book, so I gave her a couple copies along with the clay figure I had crafted while working on it. We used to always collaborate on projects when I was a kid, so that made me smile and I’m curious to see what she comes up with! My next book in the series comes out in June so I also gave her a proof copy of that in case she wanted to try that character as well (next up is one little dog!). I was reminded that my own passion for making things comes to me from a long line of makers. I’m simply carrying on a cherished family tradition, in my own little way. Each new little sketch might only appear here, but sometimes it becomes part of something grander. Yet, it’s simply the act of making something new that I adore most. Every page in every one of my towering stack of sketchbooks isn’t merely an image on paper, it’s a beautiful reminder of those fresh little moments.

Published in