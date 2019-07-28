For Day 27 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Fruits,” I had strawberries on the brain. In truth, I meant to pick some up today while Philippe and I were out shopping, as I thought they would be perfect for this prompt. But, I got distracted as is often prone to happen with me and came home without them. So, I had to use references instead, because once I had strawberries on the brain, it was all I wanted to sketch. This is, however, the exact colander we own and what it might have looked like in our kitchen if I didn’t have the attention span of a small child. Though the fruit would have been fresh and wholesome, the idea was to combine them with whipped cream, of course. Thankfully, dessert is not lost as I still have some homemade ice cream that I made in the freezer and Philippe still has some homemade waffle cones that he made a few days ago. My inner child is literally doing backflips at this moment making it difficult to type or indeed focus on anything at all. And my adult is thinking, the strawberries and cream idea would have been just a bit better choice for the waistline.

It’s been a lovely weekend so far, in that it’s been rather relaxing. Tomorrow we are going to the dinner theatre with friends, but actually during the afternoon for lunch instead. They don’t change the name to “lunch theatre” as that just doesn’t have the same ring to it. Philippe and I are all about matinee shows, though, since we love being back in our home during the evening hours. Truly, we have no concept of what they call “night life” as I’m rather sure it doesn’t refer to spending the evening at home with your dog. Though, our dog Phineas is rather thrilled for the evening hours as this is when he gets his “things.” This is what we refer to as his food, treats, hip supplement disguised as a treat, and the finale of a tooth cleaning treat call a Greenie. The last bit is what he wants most so he’s perfectly irritating most of the evening trying to push us to this singular moment. We started to refer to this special time as “Thingsgiving” and it’s definitely his favorite part of the day. Even though that last treat is meant to clean his teeth, Philippe doesn’t like to take any chances, so he brushes Phineas’ teeth himself just before we go to bed. When our vet inspects him during checkups we always get a wide-eyed look and a comment of “oh, wow, his teeth are absolutely perfect!”

Our life is not filled with things that one would call exciting. But that’s all relative. In life, it all depends on what excites you personally. What little things spark your imagination and fills your heart with glee. In my life, it’s the simplest of things, and I don’t really crave anything more elaborate. I’ve often wondered about the term “thrill seekers,” referring to people who do the most incredible and sometimes dangerous things. To me, I think I am a thrill seeker, yet it presents itself in a far more usual fashion. For me, life is beautiful, and the journey incredible, just in the act of living it. Perhaps its my artist’s mindset that makes me view nearly everything I DO as something wonderful and interesting. I’m just generally fascinated by everything life has to offer. It doesn’t take that much to thrill me. Each day has some new little thing that sparks my creativity and makes me happy to be alive. I’m sure there’s merit in seeking a different life if one’s life is unhappy, but when you’re truly content in life, all of the thrills come from within. That space in the heart that says, “yes, this is exactly all I need in this moment.” And, that’s the space I love most. The one filled with hope, joy, and, when I’m particularly lucky, fresh strawberries.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

