We’ve reached the end of another month’s challenge with our final prompt of “Tangerines.” Actually, I can’t remember the last time I’ve eaten one. It’s not like they’re an exotic fruit or anything like that, as they’re readily available where I live. But, for some reason they just don’t make the shopping list. I want to give a huge thanks to everyone who joined in the challenge this month, and helped inspire me and hundreds of others as we created things together each day. I hope you’ll keep right on sketching and drawing with me for our June challenge, which is up next! And for those who adore watercolor, then definitely save the date and join us for the annual World Watercolor Month challenge in July! Though I sketch and paint my way through each day of every month, it’s still feels like a little victory each time I get to the very end! Of course, the end is only the beginning as a fresh new month comes along and brings more wonderful days of making brand new things!



Today, I did my usual Sunday routine of playing videos games on my Nintendo Switch Lite and being perfectly lazy. It was absolutely fantastic! The only problem is, when you’re having fun, the day speeds by so rapidly that it feels like it’s never quite long enough to enjoy properly. For a moment I felt blissfully disconnected and then suddenly I’m feeling like I’m rushed and running behind. Which is actually quite true as there were certainly far more productive things I could have been doing. But, for me, I think that exercising my brain a bit differently by playing a game is a wonderful thing to DO! And it’s super fun. My dog Phineas wasn’t terribly interested in what I was doing, but was laying next to me snoring loudly the entire time. So, I think he had a similarly awesome day, even though that’s roughly how he spends every day. Oh to be a dog! They really know how to live.

Philippe spent the afternoon playing a simulation game by building a virtual theme park with rides and concession stands. It’s fun to watch it come to life, and makes me wish I could actually visit a theme park, but that will be many, many months from now. Until then, I can just visit the one that Philippe is creating. There’s truly not enough hours in the day to DO all of the things I wish that I could do. But even a brief amount of time just unplugging from the internet and jumping into something else has made for a wonderful day. And, of course, my day would never be complete without sketching stuff. It’s truly the best way I’ve found to take a little break from the news and bleak headlines and enjoy something that’s guaranteed to make me feel happy. I feel very lucky to have formed this little habit and it’s something I hold very dear to my heart. Even on a day that doesn’t feel quite as wonderful, I know that all I have to do is turn a page in my sketchbook and soon, there will always be fresh stuff.

