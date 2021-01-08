Hello again my friends! I haven’t been posting daily lately, but a prompt of “Chick” was just too cute to pass up! I’ve still been sketching every single day, but my current approach is lots and lots of pencil sketches as I explore different characters for my upcoming book series. Many of my sketches were perfectly wretched and for just a moment I felt like I was in over my head. But then my inner child told me to just keep right on playing and trying, and yesterday, everything clicked and I created an entire set of characters in a similar style that I actually rather loved. And so, now it’s back to finessing and practicing, but with lots of renewed energy and hope. Though I have to admit that after five and a half years, I still feel just like a baby chick when it comes to art. Even if I’ve learned a ton along the way, there’s always a ton more to learn! But, that’s what makes this journey so incredible. Hatching new ideas isn’t always easy, but it’s easily the most incredibly fun thing to DO!
Philippe and I took down almost all all of our holiday decorations, but we just couldn’t bring ourselves to take the tree down yet. We’ll be saying goodbye to it tomorrow, but we thought an extra week of sparkle could never really hurt, especially after the year we’ve just had. Though we still have a bit of festive tradition left since each January Philippe makes a galette des rois, a French king cake. It’s so delicious and I look forward to it every year. Indeed, I remind him of it incessantly so he doesn’t forget. I always begin each year with lots of enthusiasm since my inner child is still buzzing with energy after my favorite month of all. This year, with my new books, I’ve set the biggest goal for myself yet, but I know that if I diligently keep on sketching and practicing as I’ve always done, that even the toughest goals will happen.
And, it’s Friday, so that means pizza night returns! Last week, we had a big snow and nobody was delivering. A few days after that, we had rain and now all of the snow has been washed away. So, that will make this week’s pizza night extra special. I still got a fun treat last week, as Philippe make chicken fingers instead, which are normally called chicken tenders when served to adults, but I prefer to stick with the name I used when I was a kid. It’s just more fun that way. Last night, our dog Phineas was hobbling a bit and we didn’t know why, but this morning he was just fine again. We think he might have simply landed funny when he slid off the couch with a plop while sleeping. He didn’t seem bothered at all, but did seem to enjoy the extra bit of attention as we cooed over. Today when offered a treat he rushed over like nothing had ever happened. So, he’s just fine and also confirmed the restorative power of a good treat. As for me, I’m thrilled for the days ahead as I continue my new art exploration, and will certainly be excited to share more once things are freshly hatched.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Vermilion, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Pthalo Blue, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an Hahnemühle D&S Sketchbook. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
So glad that your characters have coalesced (how often do I get to use that word?!), that Phineas is fine, and that Pizza is sure to be on the plate! Life doesn’t get much better. This year, I have GOT to find a king cake to try. I’ve never had one.
Rosca de Reyes in Spanish. Try your local Mexican bakery, if you have one. It may not be a perfect match to a French one, but yummy good.😀
Too Cute! 🙂
Heureuse de vous re lire – car vous dessinez bien – mais, vous devriez aussi être écrivain- c’est comme un feuilleton – et j’adore vous lire – de plus étant française, et Philippe vous apportant un peu de la France, parfois vous me faites “sourire” – en effet c’était l’Epiphanie, pour la religion chrétienne, ce mercredi, et c’est la période en France des galettes des rois mages, il y en a de toutes sortes selon les régions, mais la plus célèbre est celle en pâte feuilletée, et dedans de la pâte d’amande, puis à l’intérieur il y a une fève, là aussi, de toutes sortes, certaines sont très chères, car de collections. Philippe met il une fève ? à vous suivre …
Hey Charlie, strange way you have of taking time off — you pop in every five minutes! As for the tree I just read a lot of folk are leaving theirs up for awhile,keep the joy going. I had a dream that showed me a painting on a stand which I am expected to paint. Egad. I don’t know how to paint water. I don’t know how to paint dogs. The divine answer came when I did like Julia Cameron says and seek divine guidance. The answer came: Atmospheric. Oh yes. That sort of takes care of definition after the first telling part of subject. Now I have to make myself get the lead I mean paints out and practise.
Ten weeks to spring. Yayyy.
Sweet chick, Charlie!! So nice to hear from you this evening and very happy that your characters are coming together!!!