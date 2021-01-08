Hello again my friends! I haven’t been posting daily lately, but a prompt of “Chick” was just too cute to pass up! I’ve still been sketching every single day, but my current approach is lots and lots of pencil sketches as I explore different characters for my upcoming book series. Many of my sketches were perfectly wretched and for just a moment I felt like I was in over my head. But then my inner child told me to just keep right on playing and trying, and yesterday, everything clicked and I created an entire set of characters in a similar style that I actually rather loved. And so, now it’s back to finessing and practicing, but with lots of renewed energy and hope. Though I have to admit that after five and a half years, I still feel just like a baby chick when it comes to art. Even if I’ve learned a ton along the way, there’s always a ton more to learn! But, that’s what makes this journey so incredible. Hatching new ideas isn’t always easy, but it’s easily the most incredibly fun thing to DO!



Philippe and I took down almost all all of our holiday decorations, but we just couldn’t bring ourselves to take the tree down yet. We’ll be saying goodbye to it tomorrow, but we thought an extra week of sparkle could never really hurt, especially after the year we’ve just had. Though we still have a bit of festive tradition left since each January Philippe makes a galette des rois, a French king cake. It’s so delicious and I look forward to it every year. Indeed, I remind him of it incessantly so he doesn’t forget. I always begin each year with lots of enthusiasm since my inner child is still buzzing with energy after my favorite month of all. This year, with my new books, I’ve set the biggest goal for myself yet, but I know that if I diligently keep on sketching and practicing as I’ve always done, that even the toughest goals will happen.

And, it’s Friday, so that means pizza night returns! Last week, we had a big snow and nobody was delivering. A few days after that, we had rain and now all of the snow has been washed away. So, that will make this week’s pizza night extra special. I still got a fun treat last week, as Philippe make chicken fingers instead, which are normally called chicken tenders when served to adults, but I prefer to stick with the name I used when I was a kid. It’s just more fun that way. Last night, our dog Phineas was hobbling a bit and we didn’t know why, but this morning he was just fine again. We think he might have simply landed funny when he slid off the couch with a plop while sleeping. He didn’t seem bothered at all, but did seem to enjoy the extra bit of attention as we cooed over. Today when offered a treat he rushed over like nothing had ever happened. So, he’s just fine and also confirmed the restorative power of a good treat. As for me, I’m thrilled for the days ahead as I continue my new art exploration, and will certainly be excited to share more once things are freshly hatched.

