For our Doodlewash prompt of “Glass,” combined with the Inktober Prompt of “Ornament,” we have a couple of holiday ornaments. I thought a penguin and polar bear would be fun to place inside and realized I’d unknowingly created a bit of a concept. Though you often see polar bears and penguins around the holidays depicted together, they are actually worlds apart, of course. With the polar bear primarily in the Arctic Circle at the northernmost part of the planet and the emperor penguin in Antarctica at the southernmost part of the globe. Though they are often shown in illustrations as being good friends, the truth, in reality, is that they’ve never once met outside of a zoo. That’s the beauty of drawing and painting as we can make anything in the world happen! And equally the beauty of being connected online to all of you, even though we might be world’s apart. I feel so lucky to have found each of you! So, with a doodlewash evocative of the holidays, this felt like the perfect moment to send you each much love and warm wishes for the days ahead. I hope that you have a wonderful time with those you love most and days full of hope and creativity! Those are the main ingredients I’ve personally been employing this month as I’m in a “try anything that comes to mind mode” and figuring it all out as I go along. Thanks for being with me on my journey.

Though I often paint glass, today’s challenge was supremely difficult in that it was the very first time I’ve ever attempted to draw glass. As it turns out, drawing glass is way more difficult. Had this been my usual approach, I would have just inked in a few shapes and let watercolor do the rest of the magic. But, this month, I’m determined to create an ink sketch that stands alone, so this is what it looked like before I added color.



In truth, I only imagined this one in black and white, so adding color was a definite adventure. What I’ve adored about this month’s exploration is that I’ve been constantly learning new things by playing with the dance between watercolor and ink. The lovely choreography between doodle and wash. And, best of all, I’ve just been having the most fun ever, which for me, is always the best way to create things. Granted, I still have limited time, so it’s all still an imagine it, scribble it, doodle it, and color it approach. Everything I make is also in the confines of a sketchbook. It’s my playground and practice, and a place I love to visit each and every day. So, I hope you’ve enjoyed watching my little explorations this month.

And a huge thanks to all of my fellow artists out there. You are a constant stream of creative ideas and inspiration! Sure, the wacky or whimsical things that appear from me likely don’t resemble at all what you’ve created, but that’s just our own personal styles at work. I watch everything people create like a diligent student, and it’s equally why you often find me commenting with just expressions of awe. And whether it’s a work by a master maker with years of experience or someone who just starting creating art, I’m instantly in love. I truly am. I’m Little Charlie all over again experiencing the wonder and magic that the world has to offer. That color choice you made, perhaps without even thinking too much about it was brilliant! I’m going to borrow a bit of that. And those bold lines you created in your last sketch simply because you didn’t have very much time? Yep, equally brilliant, and totally inspiring. When I first set out this month to mix things up and create ideas from my own imagination, I was initially terrified. But, you made me feel like I could DO it, and for that I’m immensely grateful. And more than that, you showed me what’s possible when you yourself create from the heart. Whether you call yourself a maker, crafter, artist, doodler, chef, cook, or writer, you’ve inspired me. And I feel so lucky to live in a time when we can do what we truly love, while experiencing the magic of making friends across the globe.

