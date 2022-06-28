Friends Forever

For our prompt of “Elephant” today, I made a whimsical little sketch of a couple of baby elephants meeting up to say hello. This time of year is so exciting as artists from all over the globe come together to celebrate World Watercolor Month in July! It all starts Friday, so I hope you’re just as excited as I am to spend the entire month of July in a global celebration of the medium we all adore. Prompts are always optional, but I’ll personally be using them for inspiration as I show up each and every day during the month. You don’t have to show up daily to participate, though. Just post whenever you can and remember to add the hashtag #worldwatercolormonth whenever you post any and all art that features watercolors or gouache! This is a non-profit event that helps support arts education and all proceeds from the World Watercolor Month souvenir pop-up shop go to the International Child Art Foundation. So let’s paint the world together in July!



Since I now only post on a weekly basis, it makes celebrating World Watercolor Month super special. It’s a return to what I did when I started this little blog, and feels like coming back home again. It’s like I’m returning to my rambling roots! By the way, if you want to listen to me ramble, then be sure to check out my recent interview on the Inspiration Place podcast. What I’ve enjoyed most about this art journey is that I’ve made long and lasting connections with people I would have never met otherwise. Art can be a rather lonely endeavor and making art together in monthly challenges is a wonderful way to not only meet other artists, but form beautiful friendships along the way. Also, it’s a way to push out of one’s comfort zone and play with various techniques and approaches. I’ve personally bounced around between more realistic and more whimsical looks. My inner child likes to play with reality and paint from imagination! This is something I never thought I’d be able to do, but that kid had other ideas. And, no matter how things turn out, it’s always unexpected and super fun to DO!

My puppy Elliott is older now and has finally gotten used to my watercolor “me time,” though he still whines to himself quietly a bit when I’m not available for him. Either that, or he’s jealous because he would like to try painting as well. Though, I doubt I could trust him not to chew on the brush. I keep trying to get Philippe to paint again, but I haven’t been able to coax him back into doing it yet. He’s moved on to other interests while I stay completely intrigued with drawing and playing with watercolor. It still just feels like play to me. Perhaps, that’s why I still adore it. And having friends to play with was always a joy as a kid, so having others to paint with has been a true joy as an adult. Or, at least a guy who never really quite grows up. So, thank you so much for being a part of this journey. It truly means the world to me and I hope that you know how much I appreciate the comments and support. Most of all, I simply hope that we’ll be friends forever!

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

