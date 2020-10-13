For our prompt of “Costume” today, I thought about how fun it would be for two best friends to dress up as one another for Halloween. So, we have a little kitten and a beagle puppy doing just that as they head out for an evening of trick or treating. On their walk, they happen upon a rather meager pile of candy corn and now must face the ultimate test in any friendship. To share or not share a dessert. In this case, there’s not an equal number of candies so they’ll have to work out who gets that extra bite. I personally have no costume parties to attend this year, which is not particularly exceptional or due to the current times, it’s simply been that way for the past many years now. I don’t really miss them as coming up with a costume was way more fun when I was a kid. As an adult, playing dress up has just failed to hold the same allure. Indeed, my favorite part of parties was simply enjoying all of the treats!



Last night, Philippe and I enjoyed treats for his birthday. There was champagne, caviar, and blinis to start and then everything ended with a chocolate cake covered in brandied cherries. Philippe did insist on making dinner himself, which was a yummy potato leek soup. And there were little mini Toblerone chocolates that I added to one of his gifts as well. Yes, he did share a couple with me and they were delicious. They came in a wonderfully ridiculous pint glass that had “I Love My Basenji” etched on the side, so Phineas was properly represented. I adore the timing of Philippe’s birthday as it’s the first festive event of the autumn season. It makes me already excited for Christmas, but as many of you know, I get super excited during the month of December and should probably pace myself a bit in the days ahead.

Thinking back to childhood and trick or treating is always fun. I remember how excited I was for Halloween to arrive and to go galavanting around the neighborhood in search of treats. Indeed, since it was the 70’s, we kids were pretty much allowed to run wild in packs as though nothing could harm us. In truth, nothing ever did, and we were too busy trying to scare ourselves on purpose to be bothered with any real dangers. Crossing the path of other packs of children in costume was always fun. Some would be older or sometimes even little ones would be dressed as something truly terrifying. The effect wasn’t scary so much as bizarre, since it was just as likely the person with a dagger in their head was holding the hand of a little girl dressed as a ballerina. The odd menagerie of characters made the evening perfectly magical. I was never into gore or ballet at the time, and was tall for my age even then, so I just clomped through the streets dressed as Chewbacca from Star Wars. I was too chubby to be a proper Han Solo. But those were beautiful times indeed, that yes, included many treats, but I mostly adored those precious moments spent with friends in costumes.

