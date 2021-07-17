For Day Seventeen of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Rough,” I ended up with a bumpy frog on a leaf. I’ve always found frogs to be strangely charming. This must be why they could elicit a kiss from a princess in fairy tales. However, you won’t find me trying that anytime soon. I always see a bit of cuteness is all types of creatures. Even spiders can have their charm, but they creep me out so I generally just keep my distance. As a kid, I’d hold frogs in my hand for a moment before letting them go. It’s a strange sensation, not particularly unpleasant, but simply odd. I haven’t tried to pet a frog in years though, and I’m quite sure that frogs everywhere are croaking their happiness and breathing a sigh of relief. Yet, memories of that sound on a summer night by a pond are lovely to recall.



I was having a blast doing a million different things today and nearly didn’t set aside time to make this post. As it stands, I’m delaying snacks and dinner just a bit so I quickly ramble on about something. Thankfully, we have a new television and Philippe isn’t too bothered as he can now watch endless documentaries on a giant screen. I’m currently facing away from said screen as to not be distracted, but I can hear the show in the background. It’s something about how something or other is made. I keep listening and can’t quite make out the theme. It’s got that music that makes things sound intriguing even if what’s being said is perfectly dull. I just can’t for the life of me figure out the subject matter. I just asked Philippe and apparently it’s about new seasonings for potato chips. Well, that’s wildly specific. I would expect nothing less from him.

Tonight is rather exciting as we are going to have a family popcorn night. What makes this incredible is that it’s been months since we’ve had one, or even tasted popcorn. So, I’m rather excited. We’ve still not decided on the movie that we’ll watch for the occasion. We often joke that our dog Phineas is a huge fan of Scooby Doo, so he’s definitely rooting for that one. At least in our heads. In truth, we might end up watching the first live action version of Scooby Doo as Philippe hasn’t seen it. I remember it being fun and not totally horrible, which isn’t really a firm endorsement. Last night we watched Space Jam: A New Legacy for purely nostalgic reasons and because it was new and available with an existing subscription. It was horrible, and made the original debacle seem almost good. So, I think we’ll just surf through some options and see what we find. It might be bits and pieces and few false starts in the end. I’m just happy to have some popcorn and then spend the evening relaxing like a frog on a leaf.

