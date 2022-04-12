Funny Face

For our prompt of “Emu,” I made a quick little sketch of an emu contemplating whatever it is that emus typically contemplate. I adore this bird as they have quite an expressive face and always look like they’re having a bad hair day, but can’t be bothered to take the time to fret about it. I woke up this morning and looked in the mirror to find that my own hair was sticking out in all different places. I looked a bit like Tippi Hedren after being attacked by The Birds in that Hitchcock movie. I’ve no idea what dream caused the disaster, but as I looked at myself more closely, I simply started giggling. I looked perfectly ridiculous, but also very much more like my true inner self, a silly little kid who can’t be bothered with propriety or a hairbrush. I just tamped down the most offending bits with some water and went on with my day. I figured that if an emu can’t be bothered with such a trivial thing, then I certainly shouldn’t waste my own precious energy on it either.



Tomorrow is my birthday, so this is the last day that I’ll be just 50 years young. I don’t have anything planned for this one, as 51 is not really a milestone. Though, I think Philippe has some presents coming my way! There are a couple of boxes that I saw him grab at the front door and then rushed up the stairs with them. These days, most of the boxes that arrive contain something for our new puppy, Elliott. He’s quite intelligent and gets bored extremely fast, so we have an elaborate rotation of toys to keep his mind engaged. Indeed, he’s quite a bit like me, really. I do admit that I love getting new toys for my birthday. I love absolutely anything that’s wrapped up as a surprise. As a kid, even the large box that something came in would become a bonus toy, making the experience even cooler. I’m a bit too tall for that now, but that’s really the only thing stopping me from doing the same thing again.

They say, whoever they actually are, that you’re “only as young as you feel.” While this seems rather cliché, there’s been a ton of new science that proves it’s actually very true. Our actual age is indeed just a number, and if we “feel” younger on the inside, it improves our physical and mental health as well. It’s why I’m not at all worried about getting older, and instead, just totally giddy at the prospect of getting some new toys to play with tomorrow. Though little Elliott, will not be pleased that the things inside these particular boxes aren’t meant for him. I doubt he’d know how to put together a Lego set anyway, but I’m not putting anything past him at this point. We seem to have much in common. That’s why, when I looked in the mirror today, at that guy in the blue glasses with the wildly unkempt hair, I just had to smile. I’m not really that different than any of nature’s creatures on this wacky planet, after all. So, it actually gave me quite a lot of comfort to discover that I am, indeed, just another funny face.

