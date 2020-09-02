For our prompt of “Pets” today, I sketched a kitten and a puppy snuggled up together. Baby animals are just the cutest, so I’ll take any opportunity I can to sketch them. Even though my own dog Phineas is no longer a puppy, he still acts like a big baby most of the time. And, Philippe and I still treat him like he’s our baby, because he’s the only type of baby we’re ever going to have. I’ve always had a pet of some kind my entire life. Whether it was a little hamster, a fish, or a dog, I’ve always had an animal companion. I really can’t imagine life without one. My dog is a basenji and he has a personality that’s a bit more aloof, like a cat. He’s typically off on his own doing things and then will grace us with his presence, usually just at mealtimes. Phineas has a new cushion that Philippe bought for him and it’s crazy soft. He will barely get out of it to go for a walk now. But, I still like to snuggle up next to Phineas in his little cushion whenever I can.



Sometimes, Phineas will move his head and snuggle closer to me. Other times, he’ll look at me like he’s waiting for me to leave and go doing something, anything else already. And, he’s probably a bit miffed that I didn’t sketch him for today’s post. But, I’ve sketched him lots of times before, and I’ve currently been practicing beagles as you might have noticed. I have a horrible tendency to jump around and never sketch the same thing in a row, which is not a good idea when it comes to getting actual practice. So, I’m all about beagles, as well as tabby cats, at the moment, so I can focus a bit on sketching a few specific animals. Though they’ll appear in very different ways of course to keep things interesting. I’ve always adored beagles and tabby cats, but can’t have the latter since I’m allergic, so I like to dream. I think the beagle fetish comes from Snoopy, but at any rate, I’ve always loved them. Don’t tell Phineas that, of course.

Phineas is now entering what Philippe and I call his “mature” puppy years. What that really means is that he’s in the last few years of his life, and since dogs seem to age so quickly and anything can happen, we’ve no idea how much more time we’ll have with him. But, as I look into his little brown eyes, still alert and excited with life, I’m happy knowing that he’s not ready to go anywhere just yet. At the moment, he’s watching Philippe cook gumbo for dinner. Phineas has this intense gaze as if he’s actually trying to learn all of the steps required to make it. In truth, he just smells the sausage and is ticked off that he’s not getting any of it. Yes, there it is. Now that I look a little more closely, there’s that definitive glare. Phineas is not pleased with this situation and hopes that it will corrected soon. If you look directly at him at this point, he’ll quickly switch the glare to puppy dog eyes. He knows that gets him a better reaction in the end. Works every time. The heavens part and the sun shines right into my heart. It’s just that mysterious and beautiful power that always comes from furry babies.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

