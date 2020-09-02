Furry Babies

, 1
Kitten Puppy Dog Cat Sitting Together Watercolor Painting Illustration

For our prompt of “Pets” today, I sketched a kitten and a puppy snuggled up together. Baby animals are just the cutest, so I’ll take any opportunity I can to sketch them. Even though my own dog Phineas is no longer a puppy, he still acts like a big baby most of the time. And, Philippe and I still treat him like he’s our baby, because he’s the only type of baby we’re ever going to have. I’ve always had a pet of some kind my entire life. Whether it was a little hamster, a fish, or a dog, I’ve always had an animal companion. I really can’t imagine life without one. My dog is a basenji and he has a personality that’s a bit more aloof, like a cat. He’s typically off on his own doing things and then will grace us with his presence, usually just at mealtimes. Phineas has a new cushion that Philippe bought for him and it’s crazy soft. He will barely get out of it to go for a walk now. But, I still like to snuggle up next to Phineas in his little cushion whenever I can.

Sometimes, Phineas will move his head and snuggle closer to me. Other times, he’ll look at me like he’s waiting for me to leave and go doing something, anything else already. And, he’s probably a bit miffed that I didn’t sketch him for today’s post. But, I’ve sketched him lots of times before, and I’ve currently been practicing beagles as you might have noticed. I have a horrible tendency to jump around and never sketch the same thing in a row, which is not a good idea when it comes to getting actual practice. So, I’m all about beagles, as well as tabby cats, at the moment, so I can focus a bit on sketching a few specific animals. Though they’ll appear in very different ways of course to keep things interesting. I’ve always adored beagles and tabby cats, but can’t have the latter since I’m allergic, so I like to dream. I think the beagle fetish comes from Snoopy, but at any rate, I’ve always loved them. Don’t tell Phineas that, of course.

Phineas is now entering what Philippe and I call his “mature” puppy years. What that really means is that he’s in the last few years of his life, and since dogs seem to age so quickly and anything can happen, we’ve no idea how much more time we’ll have with him. But, as I look into his little brown eyes, still alert and excited with life, I’m happy knowing that he’s not ready to go anywhere just yet. At the moment, he’s watching Philippe cook gumbo for dinner. Phineas has this intense gaze as if he’s actually trying to learn all of the steps required to make it. In truth, he just smells the sausage and is ticked off that he’s not getting any of it. Yes, there it is. Now that I look a little more closely, there’s that definitive glare. Phineas is not pleased with this situation and hopes that it will corrected soon. If you look directly at him at this point, he’ll quickly switch the glare to puppy dog eyes. He knows that gets him a better reaction in the end. Works every time. The heavens part and the sun shines right into my heart. It’s just that mysterious and beautiful power that always comes from furry babies.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
 Kitten Puppy Dog Cat Sitting Together Watercolor Painting Illustration Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended2 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
1 Comment
  1. Karen Fortier 30 mins ago

    Beautifully done Charlie! Beagles are so lovely unless they are very verbal. That hound sound in some I’ve known can be loud. I mention this I guess to myself as I debate if I want a dog and what type that might be. Babies are adorable!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 60,559 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

September 2020 Drawing Painting Challenge
Wed 02

SEPTEMBER 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Super September!

September 1 - September 30
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: