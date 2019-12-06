The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without family and that certainly includes beloved “Pets,” our prompt for today. While staying at my mother’s house, my niece dropped by last night with her little dog, Cooper, so I decided to choose him for my sketch today. He’s a cute little chihuahua mix who was a bit shy at first, but then became really friendly. Actually, in truth, he became adorably demanding when it came to getting cuddles and love. Cooper immediately took to Philippe and spent the evening on his lap, occasionally nudging Philippe’s hand whenever the petting stopped. His mom trains pets for a living so he’s incredibly well-behaved and a joy to be around. It was a short visit, but fun to see my niece again, and her little dog. It was the first night of our visit, so Philippe and I were both feeling a bit tired from the travel. Our own little dog Phineas is staying at a pet resort while we’re gone. I’m rather sure he’s not at all pleased to be there, as ever, since he doesn’t consider himself a pet at all.

Last night we went with my mom, sister, and brother-in-law to our favorite Greek restaurant in town. Sitting at the table next to ours was a large family from Greece who were visiting. They were all speaking in Greek and so it made the entire experience even more fun and authentic. Though I don’t speak the language it wasn’t difficult to understand and feel the joy they all felt from spending time with one another. The restaurant itself is very small in a strip of shops that are all closed during the evening. When you pull into the parking lot, all you can see in the dark Texas sky is a glow of glittering lights at one end and little unassuming sign that reads “Hibiscus Cafe.” It’s family-owned and even though Philippe and I only visit once a year, the waitress still remember us each time. So, it’s really fun to visit and feels liking visiting part of our extended family. The food is also insanely good and we came home feeling quite stuffed, but quite happy all at the same time.

Tonight we’re heading to my sister’s house for a very small gathering. One of my nieces now lives in Dallas and the other has plans tonight so it might just be the same small crew as last night. I did confirm that my sister will have her infamous rum balls present, so it should be a very fun evening indeed. By infamous, I mean they’re quite boozy, yet really delicious, so one has to watch how many one eats. This afternoon was blissfully lazy and wonderful. We spent it putting a puzzle together and chatting with my mother while watching a Flea Market Flip marathon on HGTV. Philippe and I don’t have cable so we always take this opportunity to binge watch shows that we never get a chance to see. And while time seems to fly by in our busy everyday life, time here always floats by at a lovely and peaceful pace when we arrive. It’s the most relaxed I’ve felt in quite some time and why I always love visiting my family. And, of course, it’s always a delight when the trip includes a visit from a furry holiday friend.

