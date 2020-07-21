GUEST ARTIST: “An Engineer Turned Artist” by Gary Johnson

, 3
Gary Johnson Watercolor Painting Master Coupe

My name is Gary Johnson and I currently live in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but I have lived in many other places prior to Fayetteville. I grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and took my first professional engineering position in New Jersey. Then I transferred to Illinois for years.

Shadows From A Bygone Era
Windows To The Soul

Next, I moved to Arizona twice with a stop in the Los Angeles area for a while. Then, I moved to Georgia, Washington, and South Carolina. Following retirement from my Director of Engineering position, we moved to Fayetteville, to be near my daughter. Here, I have a home with a studio I designed into it so I can paint regularly between my other passion, golf.

Gary Johnson Watercolor Star Gazing

Star Gazing – Won an Excellence Award at the Watercolor USA Exhibition 2020.

About Myself And My Art

I’m a self taught artist who took up art as a dare, you might say, during the last 10 years of my working career. I always told my wife I could paint her the image she was looking at instead of her buying a piece of art or a print of art that we would hang in the house. She gave me that look of incredulity and then said “in my dreams”. That was it!!

Superior Storm 18x14 Stormy Sky Watercolor

Superior Storm

I’ve always loved the look of watercolor, so that became my art of choice when it came down to doing a painting. I took some initial watercolor classes for about six weeks and a few workshops from great instructors and professional artists.

Dubrovnik Street Corner 15.5x23.5 Watercolor by Gary Johnson

Dubrovnik Street Corner

I’ve continued to paint and became proficient with how water and paint worked together on paper to the point where I finally gained the confidence to show my work and start to enter juried exhibitions. I’m now a signature member of the Watercolor USA Honor Society (WHS), the South Carolina Watermedia Society (SCWS) and the Mid-Southern Watercolorists (MSW). Although I have won over my wife with my ability to paint, it took much longer than I anticipated.

Ivan
Rhapsody In Blue
Maximus

I paint all different kinds of subjects: landscapes, portraits, florals, still life, and mostly non-representational abstract, my favorite along with things mechanical. I mostly like to find old mechanical systems that you no longer see in use; old tractors, steam engines, rusted old cars, etc. It’s an adventure to find these objects and it takes a lot of travel to locate some of them. That’s the fun part when you run across something that tells me “that’s a painting waiting to happen”.

Abandoned Watercolor by Gary Johnson

Abandoned

When it comes to selecting paint, I’ve tried them all and I now use mostly Daniel Smith and M. Graham paint. As for paper, because of my abstract paintings that I do, the only paper that stands up to the abuse I put it through is Arches 140lb cold press. It takes scraping, pulling tape off, and other scrubbing that I do to turn out an abstract.​

Find The Birds
Shades of Grey
Looking For A Place To Land

I use other papers for landscapes, portraits, etc. I really have come to like Canson Heritage and Artistico Fabriano for these types of paintings. As for brushes, I use a whole variety of manufacturers as long as they are of good quality.

Rocky Shoreline 15x20 Watercolor by Gary Johnson

Rocky Shoreline

In addition to painting, I also teach workshops on the approach I use to develop my nonobjective abstracts as well as teach beginning seniors who want to learn how to paint with watercolor. I also joined a local arts organization serving as the Watercolor Chair in bringing to Fayetteville, Arkansas artists of national acclaim to provide our local talent workshops that I hope they can enjoy and learn more about the medium.

Gary Johnson
Website

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended2 recommendationsPublished in Other Cool Stuff
Related Articles
3 Comments
  1. JA Wilson 1 hour ago

    I love your work!

    Reply
  2. Ishan Pariyar 1 hour ago

    a beautiful article & artwork…

    Reply
  3. Mary Roff 30 mins ago

    Wonderful paintings! Thanks for sharing your story!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

World Watercolor Month 2020 Logo For Dreaming Zebra Hashtag

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 58,304 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Tue 21

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31
World Watercolor Month July Giveaways Share Graphic
Tue 21

OFFICIAL WORLD WATERCOLOR MONTH 2020 GIVEAWAYS!

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: