For our prompt of “Shorebird” today, I sketched a little family of piping plovers. I was watching videos of the little baby chicks running across the shoreline and it was super cute. They seemed so curious and excited to explore the world, but would always dash back to mom when the waves crashed a bit too loudly. That’s what mothers are for, after all. It was super sunny here today, though still no ocean in sight where I live. It’s also quite warm and will be tomorrow as well, but then those in the know say the temperatures will be suddenly dropping to something with a more autumnal feel. I’m super excited for this change as I adore fall and the cooler temperatures that it brings. I adore the changing seasons as they always remind me that no matter what crazy thing is currently happening in the world, some things can always be relied upon. And having something that one can count on is one of the most precious gifts on earth.

Philippe and I have already started going to bed a bit earlier, barely waiting for the sun to set. Soon, we’ll miss that extra bit of light, but for the next few months it’s rather awesome. It will mark the return of cuddle season once more, which is always lovely. Not that cuddles don’t occur the rest of the year, of course, it’s just that they happen more often. Even our dog Phineas, who isn’t one to enjoy much cuddling, gets a little closer as the weather gets cooler. And though there are still a few more days until the official start of autumn, I’m hoping this change in the weather means we’ll get things going a bit early. Of course, it can all change again overnight, as the weather has a tedious habit a being a touch less reliable here. But, I’m ready for longer walks in the cooler air, warm drinks, and the awesome things that Philippe cooks this time of year. Yes, whatever he makes always tastes awesome, but a host of savory soups will be returning to the menu, and I can already taste them!

We’ve a holiday tomorrow, so that means one extra day of the weekend. That makes me super happy as well. I really wasn’t quite ready to return to work tomorrow. I’m enjoying a bit of relaxation and honestly feeling a touch lazy. Not in a way that feels reckless, but in a perfect way that feels like it’s exactly what should be happening right now. I know I’ve needed a bit more of a break than I’ve been taking lately, so this has finally become my moment to recharge a bit. It’s always clear when a phone battery is going dead, but when my own is flashing red, I often ignore it and just push on. This isn’t really a very productive approach. So, rather than plugging in, I’ve unplugged a bit and it’s been rather exhilarating. My battery is starting to head back to green now. One more day and I’m sure to have a full charge. And as the weather shifts to my favorite temperatures, I’ll get an extra boost of enthusiasm as well. The light will change, the leaves will turn amazing colors, and once again my little trio will enjoy the sheer joy and happiness that comes from getting cozy.

