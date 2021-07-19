For Day Nineteen of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Tickle,” we have a little giggling kitten. When I was a kid, being tickled was silly fun and even the threat of being tickled would send me into fits of screams and laughter. There was often the occasional person who wasn’t ticklish at all, but I’ve not idea what that’s like. I’m quite ticklish even today. My mother always talked about getting tickled to refer to something that was kind of humorous. Most often, this happened to both she and I in situations where nobody else could see the humor. Thankfully we had each other so it didn’t really matter too much if everyone else just stared at us blankly. Indeed, there are some situations which are deemed serious and laughter is frowned upon. I’ve always had trouble with serious things, like work meetings, and being able to contain my giggles. Life is absurd, and to ignore the absurdity and keep a straight face has always been a huge challenge for me. My inner child can see the funny in just about everything. And he just wants to giggle his way through life!



This approach has really served me well throughout life, save the stern looks I might receive in meetings. When my dad passed away several years ago, my family spent just a few minutes exchanging somber hugs before sharing wonderfully funny stories about him. We ended up laughing so much that we felt happy again. Happy to have had those wonderful moments in the first place. Nothing ever really lasts forever in the way we know it, but nothing wonderful ever disappears when we hold on to those memories. And yes, memories have the luxury of being selective so we can always keep the best ones and lose the rest. I often spend time thinking about funny things that have happened in the past, especially when the present gets a bit stressful. And, of course, Philippe and I joke around all of the time, which always keeps life positive and fun.

Our dog Phineas isn’t really ticklish and usually has a rather somber expression. The only time he manages something like a smile is when he’s panting on a long summer walk. That’s why Philippe and I make up all of the jokes for him. In our imagination, he thinks he’s quite funny and an ace when it comes to humor. Philippe and I have been together for more than a decade now and I think that finding the funny in life is definitely the secret that keeps us together. I’ve learned that there’s more than a silver lining to be found in even the worst moments. There’s often something ironic or odd or just plain ludicrous that warrants a bit of a giggle. Sure, it’s also my insatiable optimism at play as well, but I think we all have the power to make the world a better place. Each time we laugh I think it sends a ripple of cheer that extends much farther than we know at the time. And, given a choice, I’ll always choose happy. That’s why, in just about any situation, you’re still very likely to find me getting tickled.

