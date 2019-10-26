For our Doodlewash prompt of “Shadows,” combined with the Inktober prompt of “Dark,” I ended up with this quick doodle of a tiny ghost escaping from a bottle. In truth, I had just gotten a new brush pen and had made a quick doodle to test it out. Then I had to run errands that took longer than expected, and I didn’t have time to sketch anything else today. So after I got home, I simply splashed some watercolor on the practice sketch. There are shadows, and the darkness is implied as I’m assuming ghosts usually come out at night since that’s how they’re often portrayed. Although, if I had a little pocket ghost like this one for a friend that would be rather cool. Perhaps, it’s since I liked watching Casper the Friendly Ghost cartoons as a kid. He was a little ghost that didn’t want to scare people and instead just wanted to be friends with them. Of course, being a ghost, he still managed to scare people unintentionally. But, I loved the message of being true to oneself, despite the expectations that come from the rest of the world based on perceptions. All of my life, I’ve sort of forged my own path and not worried much about how others judge me, thanks in part, to a little friendly ghost.

If you’re curious, I was testing out a new Kuretake Sumi Brush Pen, which I instantly loved. The ink flow is wonderful and doesn’t switch to a dry brush effect for fast strokes. This was what I was experiencing with my previous brush pen, and since I work fast and furious, I needed one that could keep up with me. This was the original 5-minute sketch I made before running errands.



Beyond my errands, I also had to do laundry today and other household chores. Those things that remind me I actually am an adult after all. But, when I get to take even the smallest break to doodle and play with color, I always feel like a kid again. And today’s sketch is pure Little Charlie as I just let him make whatever came to mind. I do this, whenever I have very little time. If I turn the crayons over to him, then we can get something done very quickly without that silly adult brain slowing us down.

Today, Philippe and I went to lunch at our favorite Austrian restaurant and had a lovely time. We always split portions so we can enjoy the food without coming home feeling like we want to nap immediately. In doing so, we also got to share dessert which came in the form of a sort of pancake called Kaiserschmarrn and it was absolutely amazing! Yes, I had pancakes at lunch and Little Charlie was well and truly unleashed. In truth, as much as I talk about my inner child, summoning him isn’t always the easiest thing to DO! My adult brain most often steps in to criticize me and tell me that what I’m doing isn’t good enough. But, in the process of ridiculing me, it fails to answer the all important questions. Good enough for what? Good enough for who? Little me does things simply for the joy of DOing them. And best of all, everything made is a wonderful masterpiece! That fabulous feeling of making something and having it proudly displayed on mom’s refrigerator. So, today, I got to throw all caution to the wind and just have a ton of fun! Look mom, I made a ghost in a bottle!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

