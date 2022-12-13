Glowing Bright

For our prompt of “Candle Holder” today, I made a sketch of an antique brass holder and some shiny ornaments. When Philippe and I were visiting an antique store recently, we bought a candle holder like this one, but have yet to shine it up or indeed incorporate it in with our Christmas decorations. So, through the magic of watercolor I was able to envision how it might look were we to actually make the effort. I have several objects like this. They seemed like something I just had to have in the moment, when my mind began to imagine the possibilities. Yet, instead of ever becoming something as grand as I imagined, they sit along with other acquired bits of ephemera and quietly collect dust. This doesn’t mean that I no longer enjoy them. Each one is a fond reminder of a moment in time. A moment of possibility that didn’t quite live up to what I imagined, but still makes me smile. In fact, this is actually how I feel about my sketches. And, I still adore each one simply for having the audacity to appear in the first place!



Philippe and I returned last night from visiting my family in Texas over the past several days. My mother doesn’t have Wi-Fi or reliable cell service where she lives, so it felt like going back in time. We put together puzzles, watched movies, and ate an endless array of various snacks and drinks. Since we visit in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we have a “Thanksmas” dinner with the whole family one day while we’re there. We had a wonderful time! The night before we left, my mother pulled out various things from my childhood. There were programs of shows that I was in as well as the entire script of a murder mystery that I had written and directed. As I flipped through the pages, it was like reading something written by a stranger as I struggled to think back to that period of time. They say that life is short, but it’s actually really long when you stop to think about all of the moments that you can’t quite remember.

Now we’re home again and back to our usual holiday routine. Our pup Elliott is exhausted from playing with his friends at the pet resort, but I think he’ll suddenly burst back to life sooner than expected and demand that Philippe and I take over as his playmates. Last night, we had to do a bit of catch up with our advent calendars, putting together various little Lego sets and eating bits of chocolate. It was really quite fun! This year, we’ve added a calendar where we split a tiny piece of imported cheese before dinner each night. And, this week, I’m getting the last of Philippe’s stocking stuffers and finishing up projects before taking the next couple of weeks off to simply relax and enjoy the season. It’s an exciting time of year and I’m thrilled for the days ahead. Though there will be lights twinkling on the Christmas tree and candles burning in every corner of the room, in the end, it’s truly our hearts that will be glowing bright.

