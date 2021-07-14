For Day Thirteen of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Abandoned,” I ended up with a bunny finding an old car. I always wonder what little critters think of the things that humans leave behind. Most likely it’s met with a bit of confusion, unless this rabbit has always dreamed of owning a car and then thinks that lady luck has just arrived. I’m not sure how a rabbit would actually drive a car, but I’m quite sure that if it were to happen it would be best to quickly get out of the way. When an old car stops working as it once did, then it eventually gets left behind or traded in for a newer model. There’s something a bit sad about that, as it was likely more than just a car, after all. It was a means of travel and perhaps the host of an occasional adventure that created wonderful moments. My own car is almost 23 years old, but still runs fine and I’m going to be sad to part with it one day. It’s not often one has to part with a couple decades worth of memories.



Actually, the car I have now is the one that Philippe and I share. Living and working in the city, we never found the need to have the expense of another one. And, since we do only have one car we have considered updating it. Then we look at the cost of a new car and all of the new electronics that could potentially go wrong and are happy once again with what we have. I’ve been parallel parking perfectly for a few decades now so I don’t need a car that tries to do it for me. Philippe and I like to joke that our dog Phineas is a fan of the show Paw Patrol and thinks those dogs are amazing heroes and actually real dogs. He likes to ride in the back of our car so he can look out of the window and survey the world, or as we say “his world.” We say that he’s on Paw Patrol, because he seems so serious and intent like he’s on a mission. Sometimes he’ll sniff his disapproval loudly as something that displeases him happens. I’m sure he’d be writing tickets and citations if he only had thumbs.

So, Philippe and I decided that we’re going to keep the old car that we have at least until after Phineas is no longer with us. He wouldn’t approve of any sort of replacement anyway. While I do love the excitement of something new, familiar objects always have my heart. Whether it’s an old car or a family keepsake, it’s hard for something new to compete with so many memories. When I first buy something, I’ve no idea if it will be a passing fancy or something that becomes a treasure. And when I look around my house, I realize I have more “treasures” then I probably need. One of these days, I’m going to have to part with a few more things before becoming an actual hoarder. But today, I’m just happy with what I have. And when that day comes where I finally have to part with the things I treasure, I’ll take comfort in knowing they’ll be gone, but not forgotten.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in