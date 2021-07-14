For Day Thirteen of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Abandoned,” I ended up with a bunny finding an old car. I always wonder what little critters think of the things that humans leave behind. Most likely it’s met with a bit of confusion, unless this rabbit has always dreamed of owning a car and then thinks that lady luck has just arrived. I’m not sure how a rabbit would actually drive a car, but I’m quite sure that if it were to happen it would be best to quickly get out of the way. When an old car stops working as it once did, then it eventually gets left behind or traded in for a newer model. There’s something a bit sad about that, as it was likely more than just a car, after all. It was a means of travel and perhaps the host of an occasional adventure that created wonderful moments. My own car is almost 23 years old, but still runs fine and I’m going to be sad to part with it one day. It’s not often one has to part with a couple decades worth of memories.
Actually, the car I have now is the one that Philippe and I share. Living and working in the city, we never found the need to have the expense of another one. And, since we do only have one car we have considered updating it. Then we look at the cost of a new car and all of the new electronics that could potentially go wrong and are happy once again with what we have. I’ve been parallel parking perfectly for a few decades now so I don’t need a car that tries to do it for me. Philippe and I like to joke that our dog Phineas is a fan of the show Paw Patrol and thinks those dogs are amazing heroes and actually real dogs. He likes to ride in the back of our car so he can look out of the window and survey the world, or as we say “his world.” We say that he’s on Paw Patrol, because he seems so serious and intent like he’s on a mission. Sometimes he’ll sniff his disapproval loudly as something that displeases him happens. I’m sure he’d be writing tickets and citations if he only had thumbs.
So, Philippe and I decided that we’re going to keep the old car that we have at least until after Phineas is no longer with us. He wouldn’t approve of any sort of replacement anyway. While I do love the excitement of something new, familiar objects always have my heart. Whether it’s an old car or a family keepsake, it’s hard for something new to compete with so many memories. When I first buy something, I’ve no idea if it will be a passing fancy or something that becomes a treasure. And when I look around my house, I realize I have more “treasures” then I probably need. One of these days, I’m going to have to part with a few more things before becoming an actual hoarder. But today, I’m just happy with what I have. And when that day comes where I finally have to part with the things I treasure, I’ll take comfort in knowing they’ll be gone, but not forgotten.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Leaf Green, Opus (Vivid Pink), Phthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Several of my friends have completely gone car ownership-less. And they all live in the city. (In Southern California, we are literally one big city no matter where you live.) Instead, they ride share, call an Uber or Lyft, or rent a car once in a while. No big expenses or obligations and it works well for those who are trying it out. Just don’t tell Phineas.
The painting is very charming – somehow old rusty cars become artable when listing away their lives in a patch of weeds with a bunny looking on.
Love this, Charlie! I don’t like to even think about parting with my 16 year old car and for similar reasons. I’ve actually had someone ride with me who couldn’t figure out how to open the window because the car doesn’t have an electric window open button…just a good, reliable handle to turn😊.
Like they couldn’t figure out a turn handle? Is it really that hard? I’m always amazed that we are so computer and tech savvy, but can’t figure out such simple things. It’s like people are smarter and dumber at the same time. Geez.
Hello, fellow hoarder! haha haha That made me laugh! I do know what you mean, though. My parents drilled into my head (along with a spanking) to take good care of my things. I have little trinkets that someone, like a younger cousin in Mexico who sent me a wooden monkey in a wooden cage years ago when she was a child, gave to me. She’s a mom now. It was a sweet gesture so I still own it. Like you, I know the day that I move out, I am going to have to part with some of these things and it’s going to be tough. Funny how we cherish those things. Touching them, even just glancing at them, causes a flood of memories to come rushing in. We smile and remember how we felt at that moment.
Your car sounds like a Honda. My cousin had hers for 27 years and only got rid of it because her husband got tired of looking at it. I cried when my car died at almost 15 years. Phineas in the back seat of his chariot. Like “Driving Miss Daisy.” haha haha Monster would run back and forth in the back seat and bark at people in other cars. haha haha 😂😂😂 Cute painting, Charlie. It’s wonderful to cherish sweet memories.
Not sure why but your car made me think of Ron Weasly’s car from Harry Potter. Thank you!
You’re smart! So long as you trust it not to strand you somewhere, keep it going. I am not a hoarder. I have plenty of stuff, but I’m not terribly attached to things. Though recently I had to go the eBay route to replace a pot that I’ve had since I was in my 20s. It is perfect for pasta and soups and stews and sweet corn fits in it just right. Unfortunately the handles are going bad from being on the stove all these years. Since the company doesn’t make this model anymore, I bought a second hand one that was barely used.