For our prompt of “Husky” today, I made a sketch of one of the newest additions to our extended family. My sister and brother-in-law had a new pup to introduce when Philippe and I visited over the holidays last year, a Siberian Husky named Blue. He’s a beautiful dog and is currently going to training classes to become extra well-behaved as well as super helpful. Our own pup Elliott is only about 14% husky, yet he shares many of the same personality traits, along with many of the uncanny vocalizations. Our dog is also getting more and more well-behaved as he gets older. Blue was much more vocal than Elliott and had lots to tell us when we met. I didn’t understand every word, but I could certainly feel Blue’s fervent urgency combined with a joyful enthusiasm. He’s a very sweet dog with tons of personality, which I can also say about Elliott. I’ve always loved dogs, even when they’re not mine. Having a dog around just makes my heart happy and seeing them smile makes me smile right back!



It’s not always clear what a dog is feeling in every moment. Sometimes the signals are a bit confusing. Elliott will get suddenly concerned about something, and it’s a mystery as to what caused such consternation. Other times, it’s exceedingly clear what he wants and that’s usually a treat or to go outside and play. These are things he seems to want on a constant basis and hasn’t quite figured out why that’s not an option. Philippe and I joke that Elliott thinks we’re exceedingly boring with our quiet routines and is simply enduring his time in dullsville. Thankfully, once we take him out for a thrilling game of fetch the stick or an even more exciting game of laser tag on a winter night, he seems quite content. That is in about 30-45 minutes after the endorphins wear off and he can curl up in a ball and finally relax. It’s become one of my favorite parts of the evening.

I have to admit that if I didn’t have a dog to walk, I would likely be much more sedentary. I do enjoy walks, but having a furry companion to constantly remind you to take a walk is actually quite helpful. Otherwise, you’d find me typing stories on my laptop or sketching endless without realizing how much time had passed. That’s actually a rather fun thing to do, but taking breaks is one of the best elixirs for creativity. I always come back from a walk with a little piece of an idea that I’ll weave together with others that I’m collecting into a full concept at some point. And when I’m out with Elliott, I’m fully unplugged and simply enjoying nature. Apparently lying in the snow is a fun thing to do according to him, but I’ve not actually tried that one yet. Mostly because it also involves chewing on a stick. Yet, seeing Elliott’s joy in response to being outdoors has made me appreciate it all the more. We have a lot of fun together and even though he might think I’m rather dull at times, I think Elliott would mostly agree that I’m generally a very good boy!

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

