For our prompt of “Husky” today, I made a sketch of one of the newest additions to our extended family. My sister and brother-in-law had a new pup to introduce when Philippe and I visited over the holidays last year, a Siberian Husky named Blue. He’s a beautiful dog and is currently going to training classes to become extra well-behaved as well as super helpful. Our own pup Elliott is only about 14% husky, yet he shares many of the same personality traits, along with many of the uncanny vocalizations. Our dog is also getting more and more well-behaved as he gets older. Blue was much more vocal than Elliott and had lots to tell us when we met. I didn’t understand every word, but I could certainly feel Blue’s fervent urgency combined with a joyful enthusiasm. He’s a very sweet dog with tons of personality, which I can also say about Elliott. I’ve always loved dogs, even when they’re not mine. Having a dog around just makes my heart happy and seeing them smile makes me smile right back!
It’s not always clear what a dog is feeling in every moment. Sometimes the signals are a bit confusing. Elliott will get suddenly concerned about something, and it’s a mystery as to what caused such consternation. Other times, it’s exceedingly clear what he wants and that’s usually a treat or to go outside and play. These are things he seems to want on a constant basis and hasn’t quite figured out why that’s not an option. Philippe and I joke that Elliott thinks we’re exceedingly boring with our quiet routines and is simply enduring his time in dullsville. Thankfully, once we take him out for a thrilling game of fetch the stick or an even more exciting game of laser tag on a winter night, he seems quite content. That is in about 30-45 minutes after the endorphins wear off and he can curl up in a ball and finally relax. It’s become one of my favorite parts of the evening.
I have to admit that if I didn’t have a dog to walk, I would likely be much more sedentary. I do enjoy walks, but having a furry companion to constantly remind you to take a walk is actually quite helpful. Otherwise, you’d find me typing stories on my laptop or sketching endless without realizing how much time had passed. That’s actually a rather fun thing to do, but taking breaks is one of the best elixirs for creativity. I always come back from a walk with a little piece of an idea that I’ll weave together with others that I’m collecting into a full concept at some point. And when I’m out with Elliott, I’m fully unplugged and simply enjoying nature. Apparently lying in the snow is a fun thing to do according to him, but I’ve not actually tried that one yet. Mostly because it also involves chewing on a stick. Yet, seeing Elliott’s joy in response to being outdoors has made me appreciate it all the more. We have a lot of fun together and even though he might think I’m rather dull at times, I think Elliott would mostly agree that I’m generally a very good boy!
About the Doodlewash
Sketching Stuff Coloring Set – Da Vinci Watercolors: Charlie O’Blue, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note and I’ll add it to my shop!
