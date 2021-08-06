My name is Gourav Dutta and I am a self taught artist, based in the city of Burdwan, West Bengal, India. I’m 17 years old and not a full time artist but dream is to be one day. My works consists of detailed paintings of beautiful architecture and human emotions.

I’m a big fan of the contemporary realism and new age hyperrealism genres and love to interpret daily life as it is without any adulteration, through my watercolour paintings and sketches. For me, hyperrealism does not mean coping a photograph but creating something which a photograph can never capture. A good realistic painting is always beyond any photographs! I mainly use watercolours but sometimes I also do pencil sketches, oils, acrylics and also love sculpting.

Life and Art

My love for art or nonverbal communication has been there from the very beginning, as far as I can remember. This made me stand out in the art classes at my school. I was not a poor academic student either, so back then and until now, I have to make time for both my studies and art.

But, as I am growing older my love for art is overpowering my academics and that is because I am letting it! Now that my paintings are in public and private collections worldwide, my desire to be a professional artist is only getting more powerful.

My Inspiration

“Nature is the best teacher” This quote is very true for me. I love to do en plein air studies and it teaches me about the fundamentals of art more than anything else.

I also love to portray the complex human emotions in my paintings, and I’ve found out that whenever you are painting an emotional subject you yourself have to feel the same as that of your subject. Only then will your work reach its highest potential. This also helps us becoming more kind and compassionate people.

Architecture of the past also inspires me a lot! I love painting intricate details of these beautiful subjects. A sense of awe arises in me when I see beautiful architecture which fuels me to make a painting out of it.

A few years back I didn’t knew that hyperrealism and realism even had existed in watercolours. The internet and social media has made the world small enough for me to discover them. Many prominent international artists gave me a helping hand and supported me on the path of self-discovery through watercolour. I’m very grateful to watercolours for winning me many national and a few international competitions. I don’t conduct any workshops at present though I get a lot of requests, because I am focused on improving myself for now.

Materials

When it comes to materials, I mostly use Daniel Smith watercolour Paints and Mission Gold paints. Fabriano, Arches, Brustro and other papers. Princeton, Raphael and other local watercolour brushes.

I work with Watercolours mostly because the medium is so versatile and hazardless (I have very bad allergies with oil) and one can achieve almost any texture with watercolours, from its own watery textures to controlled and detailed textures, everything is possible.

I’m very grateful to Charlie O’Shields for this opportunity to share my love for art with you!

If you haven’t tried watercolour already, please do it now! It’ll be worthy of your time!

Gourav Dutta

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast.

