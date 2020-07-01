For our final June prompt of “Ring,” I thought of the idea of “grabbing the brass ring” which can mean to go for the highest prize, or simply to live life to the fullest! So, we ended up with a little kitten about to do just that. Next up is the official month-long celebration of watercolor as World Watercolor Month returns in July! Please join us by simply remembering to add the hashtag #WorldWatercolorMonth when you post any art featuring watercolors (or gouache) on social media! And be a dear by reminding all of your friends who adore watercolor to do the same! If you’re participating in the full 31 day challenge like me, then I bet you’re just as excited as I am to begin. Or, you’ve already begun if you live on another part of the planet, so that’s totally awesome. Let’s make this year’s World Watercolor Month the most colorful and amazing one yet. Spread the love and help me spread the word as this is a non-profit event that helps get art supplies for underprivileged kids via The Dreaming Zebra Foundation! Together, we can make a positive difference in the world!



I always feel a touch of accomplishment making it to the end of month of daily sketching and writing. Indeed, I’ve been doing this for just about 5 years now, which also feels like a rather major accomplishment. Or, just the beautiful addiction of someone who truly adores making things. As addictions go, this is a rather lovely one to have. Thanks to my daily habit, I’ve now made over 1,800 illustrations and stories. And, I did this just by taking a tiny bit of time each day to focus on what I love to DO! That’s truly the real secret. I think we all deserve to make that time each and every day. Life can get hectic and the world can even seem a bit bleak at times, but making something always manages to make things better. Though I had always been a generally optimistic person, these last five years have turned me into a devout optimist. There is always something good to be found in the world. Sometimes you just have to let your heart find it, and then let your artist’s eyes view it clearly.

While I’m thrilled for the month ahead, I realize that making a little challenge to myself each and every month has been the most awesome thing in the world. Though World Watercolor Month is indeed one of those longest months of the year and a full 31 days, it’s really a simple challenge. The truth is, 31 isn’t really a big number. Instead of committing to big numbers on my art journey, I’ve just taken life each little number at a time. Looking back, I have to admit this was entirely how I’ve managed to do what some seem to think is rather impossible. Trust me, it’s not. It’s so easy. If you love doing something, make a little time each day and DO it! No matter what! After you’ve done that for a few months, it’s rather impossible to stop. And it’s super simple when you just take things one little month at a time. Soon, you’ll discover, like I happily did, that you’ve found true bliss and you continually grab the brass ring.

