For Day 30 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Wild Things,” I opted for a little baby lion. This was most likely because I recently saw Disney’s new updated Lion King recently and still had lions on the brain. I couldn’t find a reference of a little lion that I liked, so I used four photos and made up my own little baby lion from them for this sketch. Then I added just three colors to finish off the doodlewash. I think baby animals are adorable and so I will take any chance I can get to sketch one. Even an animal that could chew your face off when agitated is somehow more docile and adorable when it’s young. And, for the record, I did enjoy the new Lion King, though truly, it was really just a visual experience since it was a computer realistic shot-for-shot remake of the original. I was actually an adult when the animated version came out, but still in my early 20’s, so pretty much a kid. I adored the movie and would sing “Hakuna Matata” in the shower most mornings after watching it. For some reason, a song about “No Worries” just seemed like the perfect way to start the day. And now, 25 years later, I’m proud to say I’m still just like that kid I was! And you can still catch me singing this song in the shower. Well, not really, as that would mean you’re watching me in the shower, which could be a bit awkward for both of us, especially if you didn’t know all of the words.

The reality, of course, is that the song was really about not worrying about anything at all, including the important stuff in life. And thankfully, our hero in the movie realizes that some things are indeed worth worrying over and comes to the rescue in the end. I didn’t preface that with a spoiler alert as I can’t imagine anyone who’s not seen the Lion King, and it’s well, literally the plot of every Disney movie. But, I did love that song because it reminded me to not worry over the small things. There are indeed so many things in life that frankly don’t matter at all. Not even a little bit. Yet, even with their perfect insignificance it doesn’t stop those silly things from bugging us or distracting us each day. So, I liked the notion of “no worries” and approaching each day with a truly fresh mindset. I’m not sure if I can credit that original animated film entirely, but that habit has stayed with me to this day. Even if I’m not singing about the idea, that concept is still with me. It’s a bit utopian, but alluring, to think that life could actually be something that exists with no worries at all. This is, indeed, impossible, but if you save the worry for only the things that truly deserve it, life gets pretty darn amazing indeed.

And it’s equally crazy to think that a cute little creature like this lion cub could grow up to be a giant cat that one should definitely avoid cuddling. Yet, there are still those videos of people who’ve managed to connect with lions even into adulthood. It’s striking to watch that sort of bond between animal and man. It’s rare and unusual, because it can only possibly happen when two opposing creatures decide simultaneously that indeed, in this very moment, there are no worries. Worries are the things that bring out our less valuable instinct and cause us to do things that we don’t often feel we can control. So, my own approach is to control the worry in the first place. To put it in its place, as it were. When something is bothering me, I stop and consider it. Then I rank it up against all of the things I know really matter in life. Nearly all of the time, that worrisome thing comes up at the bottom of the list. Not just the bottom, but in a laughable and ludicrous last place position in comparison. So, when I see a human and a lion in a cuddle during one of those videos, I give most of the credit to the lion. It’s likely the lion who discovered that idea first, and realized there’s no danger or worry at all. It was simply pure instinct, in the end, and proves there’s rather something magical to be said for growing up wild.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

Published in