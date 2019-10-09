Hello, I am Dr. Mubarak Muhammad Ali, from Karachi, Pakistan. People usually call me a polymath, I am a qualified physiotherapist, self-taught fine artist, theatre actor, and moreover a passionate teacher. Furthermore, a career advisor, public speaker and, last but not the least, I am also a novice poet. Let’s talk about my art journey.

I started my art journey when I was studying in third standard. I made a beautiful portrait of SIR Aga Khan III, which was much appreciated by my family and community. After that, I continued my schooling, and when I reached 7th standard, I participated in a drawing competition in school. Interestingly, I got 1st position, moreover won 2nd position in the inter campus drawing competition.

Next, when I was studying in 8th standard, I took part in a bigger drawing competition. This time, an inter-city schools competition. I did not expect any prizes but, by the grace of Allah, I won the 1st prize. That was the time my actual motivation started.

That was 2006, but unfortunately in our society there was no awareness about art as a career. No teacher in my school guided me that way, so I continued my school with bio science in 9th and 10th standard. After 8th standard, I left drawing related activities.

I have had many opportunities, if I would have taken part, but unfortunately I did not have enough confidence. After that, I got admission in Ziauddin College of Physical Therapy for Doctor of Physical Therapy Program. The year was 2011, the main and only motivation to get in this program was that I loved watching cricket, so I thought I would become a sports physiotherapist. Fortunately, university time was a turning point in my life. I became a hero from zero. I became the position holder in University, on April 9th 2013.

Suddenly, I was searching something on Facebook and I noted a drawing page which belongs to one of my friends, who is a great artist. On that day, I thought I have to make an art page on Facebook. So, I created a page named Mubarak’s Art, uploaded all of my drawings which I had made in childhood. People loved that, and motivated me. I made new drawings regularly and uploaded them to Facebook. Until one day, I joined a group of international artists, where I came to know a totally different approach, which I did not know before.

In that group, I felt miserable that my skills were nothing in front of these artists. I posted my drawing in that group, that one was superman, many people gave negative feedback as I did not know about shading techniques. But, there was one guy who commented that “buddy u can do that, u can improve!” I took that one comment very seriously.

I started to practice more and more. In November 2013, I made an artwork named “Titanic last emotional scene,” and posted in that group. People delighted in that and I got many great appreciations from the people. After that, I continued to improve my drawing. Today, many people around the world know me by Mubarak’s Art. Since 2013, through today, I have won many competitions and received appreciations and honors.

Here are the time lapse videos of my best work

The motivation behind all of this was different for different drawing pieces. Like I draw the characters of different movies, drama etc, which I admired the most. Usually I love to draw portraits, but I tried landscape, animals, calligraphy and conceptual art too. I love to work in pencil and color pencil medium but also tried acrylic painting and watercolor art, too. For materials, I use Lefranc & Bourgeois watercolour, Omega brushes and Albato series brushes. For paper, I use Canson sheets, and for pencil color I use Faber-Castell colored pencils, which I used for the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque art at the beginning of this feature.

In addition to that, I also draw art pieces on commission. I’ve done different types of project works for national and international clients too. The project types include portrait, calligraphy, architecture work designs, story board art, shoe designs, and name calligraphy. Apart from this, in 2018, I start teaching sketching. To date, I’ve conducted almost 3 to 4 classes.

In order to become successful you have to work hard. You have to focus on your abilities and learn from your mistakes. For other details, you can directly contact me via the links below. Thank you so much for reading my journey. Stay blessed.

Dr. Mubarak Muhammad Ali

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Twitter

Pinterest

Published in