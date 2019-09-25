Hello lovely people. I am Dipintika Dileep from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, in northern India. I am a fashion designer. Apart from being a fashion designer, I am also a designer, watercolorist and a painter.

I create customised portraits for people, custom-designed envelopes, custom wall paintings, wall murals and calligraphy lettering. I work according to my clients needs. I firstly create a rough sketch, show it to them, and then move further. My favourite medium of painting is watercolor.

Watercolor is so satisfying and I love to see the color blending magic. It allowed me to work for perfect tones of facial expressions. I had never used watercolors until my senior secondary, because I was very afraid of holding a brush. Don’t know why, but now I am very much comfortable only in watercolors.

I used to draw from my childhood onwards, but most of the time I wanted my parents to draw for me in my notebooks. But, being a science student there are a lot of diagrams I had to draw in my notebook during that time on my own. I did not know that I would have my future in this field.

I never thought about taking admission in fashion designing but some circumstances made me take admission in this field. Earlier in my course of fashion designing, I felt very low, but after one semester, I started enjoying it and started loving my work. In this field, we sometimes need to illustrate with mix media. When I started, I used to illustrate with mixed media but practising made me begin to use only watercolor. Practising makes a person get better over time.

Then I started exploring design and loved to do very difficult tasks. I started teaching myself calligraphy. I don’t like drawing simple dresses but love to doing heavy embroidery dresses. These things started improving me and my drawing and then I was also able to make portraits of a people. The changes and improvements in me helped me to create realistic portraits. I created a portrait of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and gifted it to him at an event.

Apart from my studies I used to take part in so many drawing competitions and win different titles. I got the title of Most Creative Women Award from Fuzia. I am also the winner of the International Artist Day organized by Faber-Castell and also the winner of Independence Day theme painting competition organized by Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

I started using watercolors in 2016. My first watercolor brand was Camlin student grade watercolors, but now I am using Faber-Castell Artist grade watercolor, Sakura Koi watercolors and Staedtler watercolor pencils.

I am not suggesting a particular type of brand or brush because in my opinion everyone needs to go through every type of watercolor and brush brands. Only then can a person thoroughly learn about mediums colors, paper, and brushes over time.

I’d like to spread one message to everyone, that an artist is a person who creates art by any type of medium. Whether it is cheap or expensive. I don’t think you are required to use expensive colors and brushes to create a masterpiece. Cheap colors are also very grateful. You can check out my work and follow me at the links below.

Dipintika Dileep

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Instagram (art)

Published in