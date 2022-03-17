The Hahnemühle Watercolour Selection Pad is a sampler that includes 14 sheets of their watercolor papers. The sheets come in three surface textures, five weights, and three fibers. Some of these are surface sized, and some are not. What a great way to explore Hahnemühle’s watercolor papers, and the variety of watercolor papers in general.

Hahnemühle Watercolour Selection – The Pad

The pads come in two sizes. 17×24 cm/6.7 x 9.4 in and 24×32 cm/9.4 x 12.5 in.

There are three pages at the front of the pad with brief descriptions of each sheet written in English, German, French and Spanish. Each sheet is labeled with a number on the back to match the descriptions at the front of the pad.

This Review – Hahnemühle Watercolour Selection Samples

Wow, fourteen sheets of different papers. That’s a lot to cover, so I’m keeping it simple.

I’m showing a sample of each paper’s texture, and a quick painting I did on it. I used the same paint, the same brush and the same technique on each painting. The outline was drawn with masking fluid and I added one strip of masking tape. I used the wet-into-wet technique. Once that dried, I painted a second layer and was done.

I did NOT stretch the paper or tape it down.

Some of these papers have been reviewed here at Doodlewash in the past, and I’ve added links to those reviews below.

The Selection

Surface-texture. Weights. Fibers. What do these words mean? A sampler is a great way to gain an understanding of them.

I’m listing the specifications for each sheet as:

The Paper Name, Surface Texture,

Weight in gsm/lb, the fiber, and if it is mould-made and/or surface sized.

Mould made means the paper was created on a machine which gives the paper a handmade feel and increases it’s stability for wet-into-wet techniques. Surface sizing means an agent, such as gelatin, glue or starch, has been added so the paper will absorb moisture evenly, and keep color on the surface so it will be brighter.

All of Hahnemühle’s watercolour papers are acid-free, age-resistant and vegan.

Not all information was listed for every paper. Where the fiber is not listed, the paper is probably a high-quality cellulose.

Note that all of the papers are a natural white. They look more gray than they truly are in the examples.

The Collection Watercolour, cold pressed,

300 gsm/140 lb, 100% cotton rag, (mould-made)

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, very slight curl at one corner.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color— very little color shift, colors dried bright

Texture — definitely shows in the finished painting

The Collection Watercolour, rough,

640 gsm/300 lb, 100% cotton rag, (mould-made)

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, no curling.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — heavier paper is more absorbent so color was less bright with the lighter Collection paper, but still only a little color shift

Texture — shows slightly in the finished painting

Agave Watercolour, cold pressed,

290 gsm/135 lb, 70% Agave/30% Cotton rag

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, curled slightly, but flattened as it dried.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — very little color shift, colors dried bright

Texture — definitely shows in the finished painting

Turner, cold pressed,

300 gsm, 100% cotton rag, (mould-made)

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, curled slightly, but flattened as it dried.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — very little color shift, colors dried bright

Texture — definitely shows in the finished painting

Hahnemühle, cold pressed,

300 gsm/140 lb, not listed, (mould-made)

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, curled at corners, and had slight waves, but flattened as it dried.

Masking tape — removed with slight damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — some color shift, colors dried bright

Texture — doesn’t show in the finished painting

Harmony, cold pressed,

300 gsm/140 lb, not listed, surface sized

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, moderate curling at corners, but flattened as it dried.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — very little color shift, colors dried very bright

Texture — doesn’t show in the finished painting. There were more blossoms than with the other sheets

Harmony, rough,

300 gsm/140 lb, not listed, surface sized

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, moderate curling at corners, but flattened as it dried.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — very little color shift, colors dried very bright

Texture — shows in the finished painting

Harmony, hot pressed,

300 gsm/140 lb, not listed, surface sized

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, moderate curling at corners, but flattened as it dried.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — very little color shift, colors dried very bright

Texture — very smooth, but granulation does show a little

Expression, cold pressed,

300 gsm/140 lb, 100% cotton rag, surface sized

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, slight curling at corners, but flattened as it dried.

Masking tape — removed with slight damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — very little color shift, colors dried very bright

Texture — shows a little in the finished painting

Britannia, cold pressed,

300 gsm/140 lb, not listed

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, moderate curling front and top, and a slight curl remained when dry.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — moderate color shift, colors dried light but bright

Texture — shows a little in the finished painting

Britannia, rough,

300 gsm/140 lb, not listed

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, moderate curling front and top, and a slight curl remained when dry.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — moderate color shift, colors dried light but bright

Texture — definitely shows in the finished painting

Britannia, hot pressed,

300 gsm/140 lb, not listed

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, moderate curling front and top, and a slight curl remained when dry.

Masking tape — removed with no damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — some color shift, colors dried light but very bright

Texture — very smooth, but granulation shows

Torchon, rough,

275 gsm/130 lb, not listed

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, moderate curling front and top (curled the most of all these papers), and a slight curl remained when dry.

Masking tape — removed with slight damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — moderate color shift, colors moderately dull

Texture — shows very little in the finished painting

Cornwall, cold pressed,

450 gsm/210 lb, not listed

Results:

Wet-into-wet — No buckling or dimpling, moderate curling front and top, and a slight curl remained when dry.

Masking tape — removed with slight damage

Masking fluid — removed with no damage

Color — moderate color shift, colors moderately dull

Texture — shows very little in the finished painting

Overall – Hahnemühle Watercolour Selection Sampler Pad

Hahnemühle’s Watercolour Selection Pad contains a sampling of fourteen Hahnemühle watercolor papers. The papers come in a variety of surface textures, weights and fibers, making this a great way to learn what those terms mean and how they affect your painting.

There is three-page section at the front of the pad, numbering and describing each sheet. The sheets are numbered on the back so you can match them to their description.

This sampler is also a fantastic way to explore the quality of Hahnemühle’s watercolor papers.

