Halloween Flight

For our prompt of “Flying” today, my inner child was in the mood for something in honor of Halloween, so we have a little bat out for a night of trick or treating. I loved going door to door getting free candy as a kid and I’m sure if I had the ability to fly like this bat, then I could have covered even more ground. As it was, I was relegated to my immediate neighborhood, but there were still plenty of houses and I would return home with more candy than any child should ever eat. It was amazing! In truth, I didn’t like every sort of candy and was a bit picky when it came to eating them. But, having a bag filled with the stuff always felt like I’d won a trophy. I’d dump everything on my bed when I got back to see what I was given. I really wasn’t paying attention to what the neighbors put in my bag in the moment. So, it was like opening a gift and one last little surprise to end a thrilling night of sugary adventure.



As an adult, I no longer eat candy, but will occasionally indulge myself by eating a bite of chocolate. That is, if there’s any still left in the house as chocolate is the number one favorite of my husband Philippe. I had a chocolate covered espresso bean last night that was delicious, but there were only a few left. Philippe is off work for much of this week as it’s his birthday tomorrow, so he’s welcome to have them all. I’m actually rather excited about his birthday because I bought all of his little gifts a month in advance and now I can’t remember a thing that I picked out for him. So, when I go into my mad rush to conceal everything tomorrow after work, it will be a surprise for me as well! As many of know already, I’m rubbish at wrapping gifts. Thankfully, this is a treat reserved for Christmas and birthdays can be serviced with a collection of gift bags. I thought I was a gift bag short and so I saved the cute bag from the pet store we visited over the weekend, just in case.

Truly, I enjoy giving treats even more than receiving them, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow evening. We are going to have the annual orange Grand Marnier cake that we get each year from the Swiss bakery. This year, he’s picking up his own cake as that’s what happens when you’ve been together more than a decade and no longer have the energy to coordinate who gets to use our only car. Our dog Elliott has been a bundle of energy, so I’m hoping he and dad will have a nice play day to wear him out. Elliott’s birthday is next month and he’ll be one year old. I’m sure he’d be totally up for going door to door begging for treats, but we haven’t told him about that little ritual yet. He has a little orange bowtie that we bought him for the season, but when we put it on him he just kept walking sideways trying to get a better look, so we took it off. And, even though I’m older now, I still enjoy this time of year like I’m a kid again. I can still soar through the night playing tricks and collecting treats on my own imagined Halloween flight.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

