Hamsters Building A Snowman

, 4
Snowman Two Hamsters Eating Carrot Nose Winter Watercolor Illustration Painting

For our prompt of “Snowman” today, I thought back to when I was a kid and would build a snowman during the winter months. Then for some inexplicable reason, I wondered what would happen if a couple of hamsters got together to make one. So, that’s the doodle that appeared. I imagined that they would be quite good at building one until it got the edible bit of the carrot nose. I remember once making a smaller snowman on one of those days where it didn’t quite snow enough to make a giant one. When I jammed the carrot into its face to make a nose, I didn’t realize the carrot I’d selected was too large for its tiny head. And the carrot shot out of the back. I was dismayed because I liked the look from the front. So, instead of pushing it back in and making a longer nose that would disrupt my aesthetic, I packed some extra snow to the back of its head. This only succeed in creating something that looked like a tumor so I hid it with a hat. Looking back, breaking the carrot would have the wisest choice, of course, but I was still proud.

Indeed, I’ve spent my life trying little hacks to fix all of my enthusiastic mistakes. I just love jumping into things and figuring it all out as I go along. My approach to sketching is rife with various little hacks that I’ve invented for myself. Most all are so that I can make something faster than it would take to do things properly. I have almost no time to do all of the creative things I want to try so, rather than give up, I just have to get clever and figure out ways that it would work for me. That way, I can keep having fun and when I finally do get that rare and wonderful bit of extra time, I still slow down a touch and try to add a bit more finesse. Though I have to admit that gleefully splashing around paint with no real plan is very therapeutic and fun indeed!

Another week has zoomed past and so I’m excited that it’s Friday and time for pizza night once more! Actually last weekend we had Thanksgiving leftovers so it’s been a couple of weeks since we had pizza. So, I’m looking forward to it even more! Mostly, I’m definitely ready for a bit of a break as this has been an exceptionally busy and crazy week for me and I need to rest my mind a bit. Well, I think we all know that never happens for me, but I can at least focus on fun creative things or things that are just plain silly. Philippe added some additional lights to the stairs yesterday which was a lovely treat of more sparkles. He said he didn’t like where the cord was so I just walked over and looped it once around the edge of the railing and it seemed to fix things. He just shrugged and said, “yeah, that works.” You know you’re with the right person when you can live your life like hamsters building a snowman.

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Yellow, Ochre, Aureolin, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash?  Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Snowman Two Hamsters Eating Carrot Nose Winter Watercolor Illustration Painting Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

4 Comments
  1. JA Wilson 36 mins ago

    Adorable!

  2. Sandra Strait 28 mins ago

    I used to think I had a wild and whimsical imagination but you beat mine all to pieces, Charlie! Enjoy your pizza!

  3. Unique Tales 18 mins ago

    I must add to liking your story related to the beautiful images which are so cute.

  4. Mary Roff 10 mins ago

    Wonderful, Charlie!! Love the expressions on the hamsters and your story about the snowman and the carrot nose has me chuckling. I don’t know where this week has gone. Actually, I never know where the week goes but the days certainly do go by quickly.

