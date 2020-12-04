For our prompt of “Snowman” today, I thought back to when I was a kid and would build a snowman during the winter months. Then for some inexplicable reason, I wondered what would happen if a couple of hamsters got together to make one. So, that’s the doodle that appeared. I imagined that they would be quite good at building one until it got the edible bit of the carrot nose. I remember once making a smaller snowman on one of those days where it didn’t quite snow enough to make a giant one. When I jammed the carrot into its face to make a nose, I didn’t realize the carrot I’d selected was too large for its tiny head. And the carrot shot out of the back. I was dismayed because I liked the look from the front. So, instead of pushing it back in and making a longer nose that would disrupt my aesthetic, I packed some extra snow to the back of its head. This only succeed in creating something that looked like a tumor so I hid it with a hat. Looking back, breaking the carrot would have the wisest choice, of course, but I was still proud.



Indeed, I’ve spent my life trying little hacks to fix all of my enthusiastic mistakes. I just love jumping into things and figuring it all out as I go along. My approach to sketching is rife with various little hacks that I’ve invented for myself. Most all are so that I can make something faster than it would take to do things properly. I have almost no time to do all of the creative things I want to try so, rather than give up, I just have to get clever and figure out ways that it would work for me. That way, I can keep having fun and when I finally do get that rare and wonderful bit of extra time, I still slow down a touch and try to add a bit more finesse. Though I have to admit that gleefully splashing around paint with no real plan is very therapeutic and fun indeed!

Another week has zoomed past and so I’m excited that it’s Friday and time for pizza night once more! Actually last weekend we had Thanksgiving leftovers so it’s been a couple of weeks since we had pizza. So, I’m looking forward to it even more! Mostly, I’m definitely ready for a bit of a break as this has been an exceptionally busy and crazy week for me and I need to rest my mind a bit. Well, I think we all know that never happens for me, but I can at least focus on fun creative things or things that are just plain silly. Philippe added some additional lights to the stairs yesterday which was a lovely treat of more sparkles. He said he didn’t like where the cord was so I just walked over and looped it once around the edge of the railing and it seemed to fix things. He just shrugged and said, “yeah, that works.” You know you’re with the right person when you can live your life like hamsters building a snowman.

